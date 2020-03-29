Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 29

The coronavirus pandemic has tightened its grip over the world. The total number of cases worldwide have crossed 680,000, with over 32,000 deaths being reported from all corners of the world, according to Worldometers.





In India, the number of COVID-19 cases have touched 987, with a total of 25 deaths, and 87 people recovered.





In his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised for the inconvenience caused to the people and requested citizens to maintain calm. He also encouraged citizens to practice social distancing while asking people to not be emotionally distant from others. The PM added,





"There are many people who are fighting this war against coronavirus outside their homes. People like doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were the frontline soldiers in the war against coronavirus. They are fighting for us so that we can remain safe in our homes."





The mandatory 21-day nationwide lockdown has created sudden panic among the migrant labourers and daily wagers in different states, who are looking for ways to return home. According to reports, at least 17 people have already died due to hunger or in road accidents while walking home to their villages. Hundreds of migrant labourers staged a protest in Kerala's Paippad, defying the lockdown and demanding transportation to return home.





Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerey assured that his government will provide all the basic amenities like food and water to migrant labourers. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of an impending health crisis as thousands of migrants huddled in close spaces at the Delhi-UP border, in an attempt to catch one of the 1,000 buses provided by the Uttar Pradesh government to ferry them home.





And across the world, Spain has now emerged as the new epicentre of COVID-19 deaths, as the country has now witnessed over 800 deaths for the second consecutive day. Princess Maria Teresa, a cousin of Spain's King Felipe VI, became the first royal to die from COVID-19.





Iran reported a total of 123 more deaths, taking the total to over 2,600, while in the UK, death toll has risen to 1,228. The US remains a hotspot as the number of coronavirus cases cross 120,000, while the total number of deaths in Italy crossed 10,000.

Post COVID-19 new economy will bring equilibrium: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon





In an exclusive video chat, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw talks about what founders can do to build for lasting value in the times of coronavirus.





This startup aims to solve the shortage of ventilators amid coronavirus pandemic





Biodesign Innovation Labs needs close to Rs 10 crore to set up a large-scale manufacturing facility to make and distribute its portable ventilator that can help patients affected by the coronavirus.





This too shall pass but startups need a strategy to emerge stronger: Rajan Anandan, Sequoia India





Coronavirus has created an unprecedented turmoil across the world. To navigate through this crisis, Rajan Anandan of Sequoia India offers sound and practical suggestions for startups.





The week that was – the impact of coronavirus on startups across sectors in India, and more





This week, India continues to battle the global coronavirus pandemic as PM Narendra Modi announces a 21-day countrywide lockdown. Here is how Indian startups are dealing with this crisis.





How startup founders can reinstate their decision-making capacity during the coronavirus pandemic





In this episode of Prime Knowledge series, Amit Somani, Managing Partner at Prime Venture Partners, talks about the tough times the startup industry is going through amidst the coronavirus outbreak, and how decision-making abilities can be highly affected.





Coronavirus: How you can help people in crisis through crowdfunding





As the number of coronavirus cases in India crosses 900, the informal sector is taking a hit with blue-collar labourers languishing to earn their daily bread. Here’s how you can help them through crowdfunding.





Coronavirus: Online medicine delivery platforms hope for smooth operations after government notification amid lockdown





While PM Modi had assured that essentials will be available during the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus spread, companies failed to deliver orders.





Michelle Obama, Jacinda Ardern, and other woman leaders step up in times of COVID-19





As the world deals with COVID-19 pandemic, here are some words of wisdom and hope shared by women leaders around the world.





Coronavirus: How you can improve your efficiency if you are working from home





If you are among the billions of people quarantined at home due to coronavirus, you will not only be fighting boredom but also grappling with the remote working phenomenon. Here are some tips to make your work-from-home time productive.





Mann ki Baat: PM seeks nation's forgiveness for tough decisions, says India will surely defeat coronavirus





In his Mann ki Baat radio address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the front-line workers as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill during the lockdown.





Jack Ma Foundation, Alibaba donate medical supplies, COVID-19 test kits to India, other nations





The first batch of COVID-19 test kits and other medical supplies for India arrived in Delhi on Saturday night, and were received by the Indian Red Cross Society.





