How organisations can transform to meet the needs of the evolving workforce

We are living in an age where employee demographics are undergoing a tectonic shift, with millennials set to make nearly 40 percent of the workforce in 2020.





The New Workforce and their Unique Relationship With Tech report by Lenovo showed that millennials as old as 39 and Gen Zs who have just entered the workforce as interns are driving this transformation. One of the key aspects of this transformation was what they expected from the workplace. While perks and gestures were all well and good, this ‘connected generation’ expected technology that fosters, not hinders, creativity and efficiency at work. In line with these expectations, a Lenovo SMB Study commissioned with Forrester Research in July 2019, found that nearly 50 percent of employees replace their primary work device with their own due to insufficient functionalities or frequent malfunctions.





Another key contributing factor to the dissatisfaction was the mismatch in the employees’ expectations w.r.t. access to technology. The Lenovo SMB Study , which surveyed 800+ employees across 14 global markets including India, Singapore, the UK and the US revealed that 71 percent of the participants were compelled to use desktops. The dissatisfaction was far more among SMB employees, where a staggering 74 percent did not have access to cloud-based tools, nor the flexibility to choose technologies most suited for their tasks. This lack of access to basic business needs tends to lead to lower morale and hinder productivity.

How companies can evolve to meet changing needs

More and more companies are realising the impact that employee experience can have on customer experience. Millennials are seeking the relevant, convenient, and engaging experiences they have in their personal lives at the workplace as well. Organisations are finding that these shifting employee expectations along with ongoing demands to increase productivity and cut costs are highlighting a need to reimagine the workplace to a faster more collaborative model.





The emergence of the digital workplace can address these concerns by helping organisations support changes in working styles that enable employees to work more transparently by providing choice, flexibility and personalisation. This is also allowing organisations to attract better talent. The New Workforce and their Unique Relationship With Tech report found that up to 64 percent of employees would opt for a lower-paying job if they could work away from the office. It also showed that an increase in employee engagement resulted in an 87 percent increase in employee retention.

Solutions simplified

With all trends pointing to the fact that a flexible yet collaborative work environment is the best way to get the most from the modern workforce, organisations may find leveraging smart technology that empowers both the workforce and the organisation a challenge. This has been brought more into the spotlight now than ever before when more and more employers and employees are preferring the work-from-home option.

Lenovo’s ThinkBook Series is an ideal solution that caters to the requirements of organisations and employees alike. It comes with features that businesses and their employees look out for in a productivity machine.





Launched in November 2019 in India, these business-grade laptops (ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15) come with some winning features:





Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core processor

AMD Radeon 620 graphics

Dual drive support within SSD-only model size

Hotkeys for Skype for Business

Smart Power On (optional)

ThinkShutter

RapidCharge,

Battery life: upto 12 hours

Full-function Type-C port (Gen 2),

Hidden USB port

Wi-Fi6

Aluminium and magnesium metal bodies in a mineral grey finish

Anti-spill protection for up to 60cc of water, and the ability to withstand extreme temperatures and vibrations

Zinc-alloy hinges that can endure 25,000 open-and-close cycles while also making it resistant to corrosion.





