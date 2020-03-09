How PhonePe was back up in 24 hours after outage due to Yes Bank crisis
When the RBI put Yes Bank under a moratorium, its digital partners were also affected, including PhonePe. Here's how it got back up in 24 hours.
Last week was certainly quite action-packed for the Indian startup ecosystem when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a rare move, put Yes Bank under a moratorium. While this caused nation-wide panic to its customers, the bank's digital partners were also affected, including PhonePe.
But the digital payments major prevailed and almost 24 hours after announcing a downtime due to ‘unscheduled maintenance activity’, PhonePe sprung back with UPI payment service live on its platform. Read more to know how.
Quote of the week:
The biggest question people have is why funding is so tough. It's not tough, it's misunderstood.
- Asutosh Upadhyay, Axilor Ventures
