How PhonePe was back up in 24 hours after outage due to Yes Bank crisis

Last week was certainly quite action-packed for the Indian startup ecosystem when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a rare move, put Yes Bank under a moratorium. While this caused nation-wide panic to its customers, the bank's digital partners were also affected, including PhonePe.





But the digital payments major prevailed and almost 24 hours after announcing a downtime due to ‘unscheduled maintenance activity’, PhonePe sprung back with UPI payment service live on its platform. Read more to know how.





SuperZop Co-founders Prithwi Singh and Raghu Allada

Agri-commerce startup SuperZop’s B2B platform connects thousands of kiranas with the dry commodity supply chain. It has grown 10X in a year and wants to expand pan-India.





The Supreme Court’s decision to lift the ban on cryptocurrency trading has come as a booster shot for startups, entrepreneurs, and investors to reinvigorate this ecosystem.





Amazon Alexa is everywhere, especially in India. But even as you buy the newest Echo device, did you know these six women are the brains behind the beloved voice assistant?





Siddharth Pai, Shradha Sharma, Vatsal Gaur

At YourStory's Future of Work 2020, investor Siddarth Pai and lawyer Vatsal Gaur get on a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma to decode startup and funding challenges.





Gunjan Patidar, Zomato, CTO

Gunjan Patidar, Chief Technology Officer of Zomato, started as an intern at the company, and went on to build the foodtech unicorn’s core tech systems.





Social commerce startups are making merry as rising smartphone usage and low data costs have created a market of millions of first-time internet users in India.





Officer Aditya Ranjan at one of the model anganwadis

IAS officer Aditya Ranjan is walking the talk when it comes to driving social change by revolutionising the state of education in the Shingbhum district of Jharkhand.





The NEC team

Nitya Electrocontrols (NEC) was started in Noida in 2002 by Prashant Srivastava. Presently, it has three manufacturing units.





Quote of the week:

The biggest question people have is why funding is so tough. It's not tough, it's misunderstood.

- Asutosh Upadhyay, Axilor Ventures









