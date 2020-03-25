[Funding alert] Shadez raises over $100K in seed round from Inflection Point Ventures

Founded by Adarsh Anand and Amit Tiwari, Shadez intend to utilise the investment to scale up operations in machinery, manpower and marketing.

By Vishal Krishna
25th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) has made a seed investment in the Mumbai-based interiors startup Shadez. It claims to be India’s first paint company to deliver painting job in a day’s time with the liberty to choose paint of your choice.


As part of investing at this very early stage in the startup’s journey, IPV will provide incubation support to the team with expertise in business strategy, expansion, and risk mitigation.


With current operations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, Shadez aims to soon expand to other metro cities.


Shadez was founded in 2018 by Adarsh Anand and Amit Tiwari who intend to utilise the investment raised from IPV to scale up operations. The funds will be invested in M3, i.e. Machinery, Manpower, and Marketing.


Shadez

Founders of Shadez

Also Read

[Funding alert] Inflection Point Ventures invests $150,000 in digital payments platform Escrowffrr


The founders of Shadez have a vast experience and believe in the mantra, “Don’t just deliver, DELIGHT!” While Adarsh has a work experience of more than 10 years in media with companies like TOI Group & Reliance Broadcast, Amit has worked with companies like DNA News & Jagran Group, besides being a founder of Slatee Enterprises, a construction material and painting services venture.


Jignesh Kenia, an IPV investor says, “Shadez is changing the game with respect to painting services by considerably reducing the delivery time through efficiency, planning and well-trained labour. They literally take away the pain out of the painting job with their one-day turnaround on repainting jobs. I am excited about the investment considering the impact they can create in this unorganised market.”


The paint service market in India is highly unorganised, while demands for painting vary significantly. Residential spaces prefer day-time and commercial spaces show inclination towards night shifts. Shadez claims to be the only company which undertakes both residential & commercial projects 24x7.

The smart painting process, latest automatic tools, and professional painters make the process faster than any other conventional process of painting.


Inflection Point Ventures is an initiative of accomplished CXOs and angel investors who come with a rich experience in the startup ecosystem, either as co-founders themselves or by leading their organisations through various stages of funding.


(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? and how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: YouTube, Netflix, Facebook reduce bit rate to mitigate network congestion

Press Trust of India

Launched from a 2 BHK apartment, this Pune-based startup now makes Rs 1 Cr revenue

Debolina Biswas

Flipkart resumes services of grocery and other essentials

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus: Karnataka govt issues passes to regulate movement of people

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
All you need to know about India's 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 25

Team YS

[Funding alert] Waste management startup Blue Planet raises $25M from Nomura

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: NPR, first phase of Census, deferred due to countrywide lockdown

Press Trust of India

Flipkart resumes services of grocery and other essentials

Thimmaya Poojary

Coronavirus: Karnataka govt issues passes to regulate movement of people

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: Urban Company to set up relief fund for temporary workers, contractors

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru