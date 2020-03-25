[Funding alert] Shadez raises over $100K in seed round from Inflection Point Ventures

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) has made a seed investment in the Mumbai-based interiors startup Shadez. It claims to be India’s first paint company to deliver painting job in a day’s time with the liberty to choose paint of your choice.





As part of investing at this very early stage in the startup’s journey, IPV will provide incubation support to the team with expertise in business strategy, expansion, and risk mitigation.





With current operations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, Shadez aims to soon expand to other metro cities.





Shadez was founded in 2018 by Adarsh Anand and Amit Tiwari who intend to utilise the investment raised from IPV to scale up operations. The funds will be invested in M3, i.e. Machinery, Manpower, and Marketing.





Founders of Shadez





The founders of Shadez have a vast experience and believe in the mantra, “Don’t just deliver, DELIGHT!” While Adarsh has a work experience of more than 10 years in media with companies like TOI Group & Reliance Broadcast, Amit has worked with companies like DNA News & Jagran Group, besides being a founder of Slatee Enterprises, a construction material and painting services venture.





Jignesh Kenia, an IPV investor says, “Shadez is changing the game with respect to painting services by considerably reducing the delivery time through efficiency, planning and well-trained labour. They literally take away the pain out of the painting job with their one-day turnaround on repainting jobs. I am excited about the investment considering the impact they can create in this unorganised market.”





The paint service market in India is highly unorganised, while demands for painting vary significantly. Residential spaces prefer day-time and commercial spaces show inclination towards night shifts. Shadez claims to be the only company which undertakes both residential & commercial projects 24x7.

The smart painting process, latest automatic tools, and professional painters make the process faster than any other conventional process of painting.





Inflection Point Ventures is an initiative of accomplished CXOs and angel investors who come with a rich experience in the startup ecosystem, either as co-founders themselves or by leading their organisations through various stages of funding.





(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)