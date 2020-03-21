Meet the banker who has sold 5 million pizzas

Launched in 2014, Gurugram-based InstaPizza wants a bigger slice of the market as it takes on Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and multiple local brands.





The CoSara team with the Co-Diagnostics team, after the joint venture was concluded.

In a joint venture with US-based Co-Diagnostics, CoSara Diagnostics aims to cater to India as well as export testing kits to surrounding regions.





With folks working from home to adhere to social distancing due to coronavirus, check out Zoom, which has come to the rescue of several businesses.





GSK Velu, Founder, Chairman and MD, Trivitron Healthcare

It may take another three weeks for the kits to enter the market as Trivitron plans to submit it for approval with the NIV, Pune.





MapmyIndia is enabling users to view, locate, and reach nearby coronavirus testing labs, isolation, and treatment facilities, both government and non-government.





Team at Chaat Street

Bengaluru-based Chaat Street was set up to serve authentic chaats from every part of the country, with options to customise your chaats.





Lincode Labs team

Lincode Labs is creating smart factory solutions to automate processes at factories to boost productivity and cut costs.





