Meet the banker who has sold 5 million pizzas
Launched in 2014, Gurugram-based InstaPizza wants a bigger slice of the market as it takes on Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and multiple local brands.
The first Indian licensee for COVID-19 testing kits
In a joint venture with US-based Co-Diagnostics, CoSara Diagnostics aims to cater to India as well as export testing kits to surrounding regions.
This app has become a lifeline during coronavirus
With folks working from home to adhere to social distancing due to coronavirus, check out Zoom, which has come to the rescue of several businesses.
Trivitron Healthcare develops COVID-19 PCR test kit
It may take another three weeks for the kits to enter the market as Trivitron plans to submit it for approval with the NIV, Pune.
Locating coronavirus testing labs, treatment centres
MapmyIndia is enabling users to view, locate, and reach nearby coronavirus testing labs, isolation, and treatment facilities, both government and non-government.
How a PhD scholar built a Rs 5 Cr food brand
Bengaluru-based Chaat Street was set up to serve authentic chaats from every part of the country, with options to customise your chaats.
This startup is disrupting the manufacturing industry
Lincode Labs is creating smart factory solutions to automate processes at factories to boost productivity and cut costs.
