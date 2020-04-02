Why Cipla Health is betting on wellness to scale to a Rs 1,000 Cr business

Cipla Health, the consumer healthcare subsidiary of pharma giant Cipla, is hopeful that the coronavirus pandemic will bring about a much-needed shift in focus: from illness to wellness.





Launched in 2016, Cipla Health aims to help people make this shift with its wellness range that promotes healthy living and a superior lifestyle. The company has since launched nine brands, with one of them crossing Rs 100 crore in turnover.





The wellness-focused startup is led by Shivam Puri, a former HUL and Jubilant Foodworks executive, who aims to take Cipla Health to Rs 1,000 crore revenue in the next five years. This goal, he believes, is reachable on account of “India’s changing lifestyle and its young population”.





And, of course, the fact that he is backed by parent company whose revenues are well over $2.16 billion and its R&D team.





Cipla isn’t the only one. Numerous brands invested in wellness a few years ago with the market size poised to grow to Rs 84,000 crore by 2022.





Cipla Health CEO Shivam Puri

Focus on well being

Cipla Health was the brainchild of Samina Hamied, the Vice Chairpersonof Cipla, with the intention of shifting focus from illness to wellness. The parent company invested Rs 129 crore in the brand when it was launched.





The wellness segment is humongous, encompassing everything from energy drinks to lozenges. Choosing the right segment is vital, and Cipla Health is keen to focus on segments that can become Rs 100 crore businesses in their own right.





Its flagship smoking cessation brand, Nicotex, continues to retain a leadership in its category, making it one of the most recognised brands in the healthcare category with a 95 percent market share.





“When we started in 2016, we went after nicotine replacement therapy; today, it is one our biggest selling products. This happened because we created relevance and awareness in the marketon how people can quit smoking,’’ Shivam says.





The startup’s product portfolio comprises items that are a part of consumers’ daily life. The range includes Cofsils (a cough remedy), Activ Kids (multivitamin for kids), MamaExpert (pre and post-pregnancy products), Prolyte ORS (hydrating solution), UnoBiotics (probiotics), Maxirich (vitamin supplement), Nicogums, Omnigel (pain relief), and Ciphands (sanitiser).





These launches helped the brand reacha turnover of Rs 148 crore in FY19.





The company did not want to disclose its revenues for 2020, but the management believes it has a substantial growth phase ahead and is “eyeing Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to five years”.





Eight Roads Ventures India has invested in the company and owns a minority stake.

Fail fast, fail cheap

Shivam believes in experimenting with the product lineup to find what’s working best in the market.





“Failures are welcome. At Cipla Health, we are allowed to fail fast and fail cheap. I remember with one of the immunity booster brands, we first went to chemists for the launch. The product received a lukewarm response. Soon, we found the product selling very well in ecommerce and modern trade, which became our major channel of trade for that product,’’ he says.





Cipla Health’s products are now sold at over 100,000 chemists across India and also retail at modern trade outlets.





“The reason we have grown is because of the team. But, we also take consumer insights on digital and physical channels seriously. Today, you cannot have the same marketing strategy for all channels. For example, we used Tik-Tok for our Omnigel campaign and it had eight billion views,” Shivamsays.





He says the idea is to use varied creatives for different brands on different channels. “The narratives have to be different on Facebook and You Tube.’’

The way ahead

According to a report by Assocham and research firm RNCOS, the value of the healthcare sector in India in 2016 stood at $110 billon. This is expected to grow to $370 billion by 2022. In this, the health and wellness segment is a $12 billion business opportunity.





Every pharma company, including Sun, Lupin, and Dr Reddy’s, is now entering the lifestyle segment. The opportunity - and the market – is large.





India has a young population, with the median age 27, which may translate into huge demand for the multivitamins, pregnancy products, and probiotics solutions. With the coronavirus pandemic weighing heavy on most people’s minds, there is likely to be an upswing in the demand for wellness products.





“Over the next two quarters, we are planning to launch four more brands; one of them will be an energy drink,” Shivam says.





The dream of becoming a Rs 1,000 crore businessmay actually become a reality for Cipla Health.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)