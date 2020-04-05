Coronavirus updates for April 5

The nation observed a nine-minute blackout on Sunday night, with many coming out of their balconies and lighting torch, diyas, and candles to acknowledge India's fight against the coronavirus crisis. Many also chose to light firecrackers, sounded conches, whistled, and shouted slogans.





The event was marked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people on Friday to light candles at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity".





Earlier, on March 22, Modi had asked people to clap or beat utensils to thank healthcare workers and others working in essential services.





According to Worldometers, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 1.2 million globally, with the number of reported deaths over 66,000. In India, the number of tested cases crossed 3,500, with the number of deaths nearing 100.









The Health Ministry issued advisory to use homemade protective cover for face and mouth when stepping out of the home. The Indian Council for Medical Research also gave its nod to start rapid antibody-based blood test for coronavirus patients, particularly those who are asymptomatic.





To fight the coronavirus health crisis and the ensuing economic fallout, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance & Relief in Emergency Fund (PM-CARES) raked in Rs 6,500 crore — three times more than what was contributed to PMNRF in two years. Different educational institutions under the Ministry of Education donated Rs 38 crore to the fund. Prominent celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Yuvraj Singh also pledged donations.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.





Millions of Indians respond to PM's appeal; light candles, diyas, turn on mobile phone torches





Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas, or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.





Coronavirus: Meet the trio making sure no man, woman and child are left hungry during this lockdown





The nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus left lakhs of daily wage labourers without a livelihood. To make sure they don't go hungry, Venkat K Narayan, CEO of Prestige Group; Juggy Marwaha, MD of JLL India; and K Ganesh, Co-founder of Bigbasket, started FeedmyBangalore.





Here’s how startups and businesses are stepping in to fight COVID-19





Fighting the odds, resilient startups and businesses have come forward to do their bit in the coronavirus war and help people across India during the lockdown.





Religious services startups help devotees seek divine intervention online amid coronavirus lockdown





With people unable to visit temples and perform rituals due to the coronavirus lockdown, religious startups such as 27 Mantraa, VR Devotee, and others are seeing increased traction. However, the lack of supplies is hindering completion of rites.





Long hours, successive shifts: Doctors, nurses give glimpses from the coronavirus frontline





Doctors and nurses manning the frontline in the war against coronavirus are giving their all to take care of COVID-19 patients, despite the physical, mental, and emotional toll.





How India’s NGOs are coming together to uplift the marginalised amid COVID-19





Many non-governmental organisations across the country are engaged in providing essentials like food, medicines, and personal care items to the poor during the lockdown.





These 5 YouTubers will help you ace your makeup game during COVID-19 lockdown





Never got that contouring, winged eyeliner, or smoky eye just right? These 5 YouTubers will help you perfect every kind of look while you're social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown.





Coronavirus: this Bengaluru-based firm has an ‘inside-the-box’ solution to fight COVID-19





The co-founders of nanotechnology firm Log9Materials speak to YourStory’s Shradha Sharma about how they are addressing healthcare challenges caused by the novel coronavirus





Coronavirus lockdown: drones help Ahmedabad cops to track down violators





In a bid to ensure the strict implementation of the lockdown in Ahmedabad, police are taking the help of drones to track down people who violate norms, a senior police officer said on Saturday.





COVID-19: Cyber security agency cautions against fake PM-CARES UPI IDs





The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said it has tracked several fake UPI IDs, which are similar to the UPI ID used by the PM-CARES Fund





Coronavirus: DRDO designs disinfection chamber, special face mask for healthcare professionals





The special chamber called 'PSE' is a walk through enclosure designed for personnel decontamination. It is a portable system equipped with sanitiser and soap dispenser, officials said





Govt nominates IOB for collecting donations for PM Cares Fund





Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Saturday said the government has nominated it for the collection of donations for PM-Cares Fund.





PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19





PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a discussion on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)