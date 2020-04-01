Coronavirus updates for April 1

According to Worldometers, the number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,637, with 45 deaths reported. The Ministry of Health states that the country saw 386 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. However, the spike is not a national trend.





The economic impact of the health crisis and the lockdown is devastating as both GoAir and SpiceJet announced that all employees would have to take a 30 percent pay cut for their March salaries to weather the suspension of the operations. Bike-sharing startup Bounce has also announced a 20-60 percent cut, with the founders deciding to forego their salaries. According to Fitch solutions, India's fiscal deficit in 2020-2021 may shoot up to 6.2 percent of the GDP due to business disruptions following the lockdown and its ripple effects.





Meanwhile, many industrialists continue to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak and to mitigate the economic impact of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and his family donated Rs 10 crore to Akshay Patra Foundation for relief work. Infosys Foundation also partnered with Narayana Health to open quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients. Billionaire Lakshmi Mittal also donated Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES fund.









Across the world, the total number of cases are nearing 900,000, with the death toll crossing 45,000.





Startups and investors join hands to launch Action COVID-19 Team (ACT) with Rs 100 Cr grants





Founders of leading startups, investors, advisers, supporters, and investment advisory firms have announced the launch of ​Action COVID-19 Team (ACT). ACT aims to provide guidance and resources to startup founders and employees, and empower teams through financial grants and mentoring.





Coronavirus: E-diagnostics startup KlinicApp brings COVID-19 testing to homes as India scales up capacity





Healthtech startup KlinicApp has launched COVID-19 tests on its platform. While other health packages take a hit, it is helping scale up India’s coronavirus testing capacity.





Wingify founders launch Coronathon to help innovators find ways to fight COVID-19





Coronathon, a digital technology hackathon launched by the founders of SaaS startup Wingify, allows people to form teams and present innovative ideas to battle the coronavirus crisis.





ICICI Lombard and BharatPe join hands to launch coronavirus insurance cover for shopkeepers





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, ICICI Lombard and BharatPe have partnered to launch coronavirus insurance cover for shopkeepers. The health cover is priced at a premium starting from Rs 199 and provides a sum insured for Rs 25,000 along with value-added benefits.





Onsitego launches fund to support service partners during coronavirus





Any employee or service centre staff affected by the coronavirus pandemic and is in need of funds, can make use of the ‘No Questions Asked’ Onsitego Cares Fund.





IIT and Stanford alumni develop machine to sterilise public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus





Stanford University researchers Debayan Saha and Shashi Ranjan have invented a machine that sprays ionised water to contain the spread of coronavirus.





This mobile app is helping pregnant women with health advice during the coronavirus lockdown





iMumz, a mobile application is providing medical information through AMA sessions, meditation activities, and mental exercises to help pregnant women be healthy and stress-free during the lockdown.





Coronavirus: Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commits Rs 1,125 Cr to combat COVID-19





Wipro group joins the list of other leading corporates who have made financial contributions towards combating the deadly coronavirus.





Coronavirus: This startup launches Virtual Event Platform, takes event management to the cloud





Hubilo, a startup from Ahmedabad, has made attending events and conferences from home possible, thus saving money for enterprises who have invested big.





How people are donating to the Centre's PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus





A public charitable trust, PM-CARES Fund has been set up to fight the COVID-19 crisis in the country by encouraging public participation.





Coronavirus impact: Bounce founders forgo salary, employees take 20-60 pc pay cut





The decision of the bike-sharing startup will ensure that no jobs are lost, and hopes to restore the salaries to the original level once the situation returns to normalcy.





UP’s transgender community feeds migrant workers as they return home due to coronavirus





Migrant workers and daily wage labourers are being provided with food and water by the transgender communities in Bareilly and Prayagraj.





COVID-19 diary: A European expat’s perspective on coping with the crisis, and what India should do next





In this exclusive first-person account, we share an expat social entrepreneur’s view on the impact of COVID-19 in India, her responses to the crisis, and insights on how India should rebound.





Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and family commit Rs 10 Cr to Akshaya Patra towards COVID-19 relief work





On Monday, Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India.





Coronavirus: India's fiscal deficit may shoot up to 6.2 pc due to economic package





India's fiscal deficit in 2020-21 may shoot up to 6.2 percent of the GDP as a fallout of the coronavirus economic stimulus package.





Coronavirus: Infosys Foundation partners with Narayana Health City to open quarantine facility





Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Narayana Health to open a 100-room quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in the vicinity of Narayana Health City in Bengaluru.





COVID-19: Lakshmi Mittal announces contribution of Rs 100 Cr to PM CARES Fund





NRI billionaire Lakshmi N Mittal contributes Rs 100 crore to PM CARES Fund; says governments, companies, and citizens must work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic.





Mercedes-Benz to set up 1,500-bed temporary hospital in Pune for COVID-19 patients





Mercedes-Benz said its employees will also voluntarily contribute one day's salary, the amount of which will be matched by the company towards contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for COVID-19 pandemic.





Lack of medical funds poses challenge in fight against coronavirus: Fitch





Continued lack of medical funds and healthcare infrastructure, despite additional funding, poses challenges in mounting an effective response against the coronavirus outbreak, says a report.





Fight against coronavirus: CII Karnataka creates a task force to work with the state government





A high-level delegation of CII-Karnataka, led by the Chairman Sandeep Singh and Vice Chairman Ramesh Ramadurai, met the Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and assured the support of the industry to the government in its fight to contain the spread of COVID 19 in the state.