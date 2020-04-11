Coronavirus updates for April 11

Punjab, Maharashtra, and West Bengal join Odisha and Karnataka to extend the lockdown till April 30 to curb the increase of coronavirus infections. In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other state's chief ministers, indicated that India will extend the nationwide lockdown to beyond April 14.





According to Worldometer, there are over 7,800 cases of COVID-19 infections in India, with nearly 250 deaths reported. Across the world, coronavirus cases have crossed 1.7 million, with over 100,000 deaths reported.





India saw a large increase in the number of coronavirus infections, with over 1,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, 642 people have been cured of coronavirus as of today.





Meanwhile, the Centre reiterated that it found no evidence of any community transmission in India, and determined the rate of infection to be around two percent.









The US and many European countries have signalled a flattening of the curve. The daily death toll in Spain, once considered an epicentre, is now reducing. Many governors in the US have also indicated that there were fewer new infections being reported. The US currently has around one-third of the total coronavirus cases of the entire world. However, the death toll in the UK has grown to 917, with eight doctors reported dead — all of them immigrants.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Startup founders and doctors debunk myths as coronavirus cases spike





Doctors and healthcare startup founders speak to Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, about the coronavirus pandemic, the problems doctors and healthcare workers are facing, and dos and don’ts in the time of COVID-19.





Coronavirus: Innovators come together on CODE19 Online Hackathon to help solve COVID-19 pandemic





The online event started its first day with 6,000 innovators who came together to build tech solutions to help solve the coronavirus crisis. A total of $34,000 has been allotted as prize money for the winning teams.





Coronavirus: Apple and Google to partner for contact tracing technology





The joint effort of Apple and Google in the first phase will launch application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing for coronavirus spread.





COVID-19 incubator C-CAMP is fighting coronavirus with innovative solutions





Based out of Bengaluru, Centre for Cellular And Molecular Platforms believes that the fightback to the coronavirus pandemic starts with out-of-the-box solutions, and has shortlisted five out of the 250 applications it has received till now.





Coronavirus: Childcare startup Cradlewise develops splitter to increase ventilator efficiency





Bengaluru-based tech startup Cradlewise, which produces intelligent baby cribs, is using its technology to produce a splitter device that can help two patients use one ventilator.





Coronavirus: From meditation to family contests, how Capgemini has been managing employees





In times of coronavirus crisis, Capgemini has launched programmes like ‘Re-vive in Five’ where they reach out to the entire team with topics other than work every day, like well-being, productivity improvement, and health to help spread positivity and team bonding.





'Change your diet to reverse disease': Nikhil Chaudhary, wellness coach & dietitian





Here are some tips from a wellness coach on how to stay healthy during the COVID-19 lockdown period and beyond





Here’s how you can upgrade your brand before the competition in the wake of COVID-19





At a time when only the internet is not quarantined, digital strategies undertaken by companies will be the deciding factor in whether they will make it through the COVID-19 crisis.





Punjab extends lockdown up to May 1, fears community transmission of coronavirus





Punjab has extended the lockdown to fight coronavirus up to May 1, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so as its count of positive cases rose to 151.





Coronavirus: TikTok pledges $250M for COVID-19 relief





TikTok, the fast-growing mobile video app, pledged to contribute 250 million to coronavirus relief efforts around the world.





Coronavirus: Amazon moves to create own lab for employee COVID-19 tests





Amazon is believed to have had coronavirus cases in a number of its warehouses and has seen employee protests and walkouts in several of them to press for safety improvements.





Coronavirus: Flipkart, Tata Consumer form partnership to deliver daily essentials





Distributors of Tata Consumer Products will list as sellers on Flipkart platform and the ecommerce giant will deliver products, during coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: Indian govt considering request from most states to extend lockdown by 2 weeks, say sources





During the video conference with PM Narendra Modi, several chief ministers had suggested extending the coronavirus-led lockdown at least by a fortnight.





