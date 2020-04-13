Coronavirus updates for April 13

Amid the country observing a nationwide lockdown to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14. This comes as Mizoram and Puducherry join other states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, to extend the lockdown till April 30.





The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 9,600, with 331 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. According to the Health Ministry, India recorded 796 new cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Mumbai reached 100 as nine more patients succumbed to coronavirus. Meanwhile, Delhi has increased the number of containment zones to 47.





The Supreme Court modified its earlier order regarding free COVID-19 tests. In response to a petition, the apex court clarified that free testing should be made available to those belonging to economically weaker sections and are below the poverty line. They also need to carry their Ayush ID.









The number of COVID-19 cases across the world crossed 1.87 million, with over 116,000 deaths reported, as per Worldometer. While the number of new cases in Spain is decreasing, Singapore, Turkey, and Belgium are fast emerging as the new hotspots. In the US, over 3,600 coronavirus deaths have been linked to nursing homes and long-term care facilities, highlighting how the virus disproportionately affects the elderly population.





Coronavirus: What ails the Indian supply chain, why we are in trouble, and how to fix it





The coronavirus pandemic has presented the need for creating a logistics stack, just like the financial stack in the form of UPI.





Coronavirus: Swiggy expands groceries and daily essentials delivery services to 125 cities





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, foodtech unicorn Swiggy has partnered with leading FMCG brands in the country to enable the delivery of groceries and household essentials.





Zomato launches ‘Rider Relief Fund’ to aid 100,000 delivery partners amid coronavirus lockdown





Zomato aims to raise Rs 10 crore as part of this fund, to benefit around 100,000 delivery partners who are not able to work right now.





Founders must focus on surviving coronavirus to fight another day: Padmaja Ruparel of IAN





In a conversation with YourStory, Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder and President of IAN, talks about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected founders and investors, the long-term impact, and what early-stage startups should do during these unprecedented times.





This startup aims to answer all coronavirus-related queries through its AskDoc chatbot





Bengaluru-based startup CoRover's AI-based doctor-video bot AskDoc addresses queries related to coronavirus, its transmission, and contagion control. The platform offers multilingual voice and text formats, in languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, French, and German.





Coronavirus: From Netflix Party to Tinder Passport, apps to help you get through quarantine





Being home 24x7 ain’t easy. Not knowing what lies ahead is worse. Here are a bunch of apps that could make the coronavirus lockdown a little easier.





MeitY launches ‘innovation challenge’ for video conferencing solution: here’s all you need to know





According to an official statement, the winning solution will be deployed for use by the Indian government as well as state governments for a year.





Coronavirus: Yulu steps up to support home delivery of essential goods amid lockdown





Mobility platform Yulu is enabling the delivery of everyday essentials for Licious, Dunzo, Medlife, Lalamove and AutoBrix amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Facebook launches new measures to help small businesses fight coronavirus crisis, says Director, SMB Facebook India





Facebook has built tools and resources that will help businesses manage their day-to-day activities during coronavirus crisis. Recently, it also announced a $100 million grant to support 30,000 small businesses globally.





Amid coronavirus, how proptech rental YourOwnROOM is handling tenants and scaling up its platform





With ‘Work from Home’ becoming the new reality, YourOwnROOM has created a COVID-19 task force which is working with tenants to maintain social distancing norms.





Cloudnine hospitals and Ola collaborate to enable mobility for pregnant women





Cloudnine has partnered with Ola to help patients visit its hospitals during the lockdown. Ola cabs are stationed at all six Cloudnine hospitals in Bengaluru.





Educational game company Atlas Mission launches COVID-19 handwashing game





The COVID-19 game’s immersive directives are both educational and entertaining, holding kids’ attention and motivating them to figure out the proper way to wash their hands.





A nation battles coronavirus – 65 quotes from India’s journey in tackling COVID-19





In this new compilation series, we present powerful quotes that frame India’s coronavirus challenge, and capture its response in containing the fallout.





Indian automobile industry feels BS-VI and coronavirus jitters, FY20 domestic volumes drop by 18pc





Production in the Indian automobile sector dropped by nearly 15 percent to 26,362,284 units in FY 2019-20.





Coronavirus lockdown: Why are 30,000 people wearing pillows suddenly?





In the times of coronavirus, wearing a pillow has become the latest worldwide trend on Instagram and we explore why.





Coronavirus: Fashion platform LimeRoad launches ‘Financial Clinic’ for sellers





The company said the mission of the Clinic is to help provide financial assistance to Seller Partners by addressing their immediate financial challenges and helping them set long-term goals as markets recover from this crisis.





Sadhguru says India could be top choice for manufacturing hubs US and Japan post coronavirus crisis





The spiritual leader touched upon the topic of coronavirus-induced economic crisis and discussed how businesses can grow once the pandemic is contained.





Coronavirus: Govt to launch portal to guide users of HCQ to nearest pharmacy with stock





According to reports, details of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin will be available on the portal, and the data shall be updated every day.





Coronavirus: Mahindra factories replace plates with banana leaves to help struggling farmers





By procuring banana leaves from troubled farmers, Mahindra is ensuring that the produce is utilised in times of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as an economic slowdown.





COVID-19: Why brand communication is the need of the hour





In times like these, it is important for brands to have an effective communication strategy in place to avoid unnecessary panic among the various stakeholders.





Paytm collects Rs 100 Cr contributions for PM-CARES Fund





Digital payments platform Paytm says its employees have come together and contributed their salaries for the fund.





Digital payment infra enables prompt cash transfer of Rs 28,256 Cr under PM Garib Kalyan plan





Robust digital payment infrastructure helped more than 30 crore people to receive financial assistance of Rs 28,256 crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman





Coronavirus: ShareChat sees 15 pc increase in daily average users during lockdown





Regional language social media platform ShareChat sees a rise in content shared on topics like news, health, and devotion, amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: Vedanta aims to manufacture about 50K PPE per day





Vedanta is aiming to indigenously manufacture about 50,000 personal protective equipment every day amid talks of PPE shortage during the coronavirus outbreak.





Coronavirus: Manipur startups doing home delivery during lockdown despite challenges





Startups in Manipur are rising to the occasion to home deliver essential items and groceries, overcoming challenges amid the coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: Tata Starbucks to launch drive-through, home deliveries amid lockdown





Tata Starbucks is planning to launch drive-through outlets and home deliveries as it works on a new business model to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a top company official.





Coronavirus: Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 Cr to GiveIndia





Google chief Sundar Pichai has donated Rs 5 crore to GiveIndia, matching Google's earlier donation to the non-profit for the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: RBI to use any means necessary to revive growth, preserve financial stability, says Governor Das





To mitigate the economic difficulties arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, the government of India announced a comprehensive package of Rs 1.70 lakh crore, covering cash transfers and food security for vulnerable sections of society.





MSME sector will tide over coronavirus crisis: Gadkari





Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says the government is working on a war footing to resolve issues like working capital crunch during coronavirus crisis.





Ex-gratia payments to temporary workers for fighting coronavirus to be CSR spending: Centre





Ex-gratia payments made to temporary, casual, and daily wage workers by companies will be considered as CSR expenditure under the Companies Act, 2013, provided such payments are over and above disbursement of wages.





Coronavirus: FADA writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks immediate financial support





In its letter to the Prime Minister, FADA has sought a complete waiver of interest on all categories of loans from banks and NBFCs for the coronavirus-related lockdown period.





Coronavirus: DPIIT suggests Home Ministry to permit limited activity in select sectors with safeguards





Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the DPIIT has suggested to the Home Ministry to allow limited activity in certain sectors with reasonable safeguards.





Coronavirus: Ola launches emergency cab service for essential medical trips in Gurugram





Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday said it has partnered with Haryana government to launch 'Ola Emergency' on its app in Gurugram to enable essential medical trips.





PMO ropes in tech leaders to develop solutions to deal with coronavirus crisis





A high-powered committee set up by the PMO is working on solutions, including the next version of Aarogya Setu app, to deal with coronavirus crisis.





Coronavirus: Google Pay launches 'Nearby Spot' to help users find local stores selling essentials





Google has launched 'Nearby Spot' under Google Pay through which users in Bengaluru can see local stores selling essentials like groceries that are open amid the lockdown.





Coronavirus: ADB hikes COVID-19 financial aid to $20B for member nations





The package expands ADB's $6.5 billion initial response announced on March 18, adding $13.5 billion in resources to help its developing member countries counter the severe macroeconomic and health impacts caused by coronavirus.