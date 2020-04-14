Extended lockdown to cause $234.4 B economic loss, says Barclays

The extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 will inflict an economic loss of $234.4 billion, and result in stagnant GDP for calendar year 2020, a British brokerage said on Tuesday.

By Press Trust of India
14th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 will inflict an economic loss of $234.4 billion, and result in stagnant GDP for calendar year 2020, British brokerage Barclays said on Tuesday.


The economic growth will be zero for calendar year 2020 and when seen from a fiscal year perspective, will rise 0.8 percent in 2021, it said in a note.
MSMEs
Also Read

Prime Minister Modi extends coronavirus lockdown till May 3


Hours earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the three-week lockdown ending Tuesday till May 3, citing the need to arrest the growth in coronavirus infections. He did hint at relaxations in unaffected areas starting from April 20, but added that this will be based on strict monitoring.


The brokerage had said earlier said that the three-week lockdown would likely to have an economic cost of $120 billion which is now estimated to balloon up to $234.4 billion.


It was earlier expecting India to clock a 2.5 percent growth in calendar 2020, which has now been projected to be zero, while the FY21 growth has been revised down to 0.8 percent from the 3.5 percent earlier.


"As India heads into a longer complete shutdown until May 3 to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the economic impact looks set to be worse than we had expected earlier, the brokerage said.

Noting that while India is still not officially calling the infections to be in the community transmission stage, the existing restrictions on movement are causing much more economic damage than anticipated.


In particular, the negative impact on the essential sectors of mining, agriculture, manufacturing and utility sectors appears higher than expected, it said.


The brokerage said while arriving at the numbers, it has assumed that the lockdown will end by early June, followed by a modest rebound in activity, reflecting inventory rebuilding across certain sectors.


If the COVID-19 outbreaks in a localised area continue leading to frequent shutdowns, the scope for the economy to recover will continue to decline, it warned.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal becomes Managing Director of Navi Technologies

Team YS

NITI Aayog extends deadline for proposals on linking ecommerce with SMEs till May 15

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Amazon says its top concern is ensuring the health and safety of its employees

Vishal Krishna

Coronavirus: SBI provides 3-month relief under loan settlement repayment

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
What we need to do to fix India's supply chain
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: SoftBank Group forecasts $7B full-year net loss

Press Trust of India

This Flipkart seller’s story shows how the e-commerce industry is focusing its attention on battling the pandemic by fulfilling essential needs

Sindhu MV

NITI Aayog extends deadline for proposals on linking ecommerce with SMEs till May 15

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Amazon says its top concern is ensuring the health and safety of its employees

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in health supplement startup Power Gummies

Sujata Sangwan

Airtel, Apollo Hospitals Group team up to support India's battle against COVID-19 pandemic

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru