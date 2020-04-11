Indian startups, investors, and governments unite against COVID-19

From cab aggregators working with delivery partners to hotel aggregators working with hospitals, COVID-19 has brought together the startup ecosystem like never before.





Co-Founders of Urban Company

To help its service partners cope with the economic impact of the lockdown, Urban Company has rolled out multiple programmes and initiatives.





Image: YS Design

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing schools to shut, Google Classroom became India’s #1 education app going past BYJU's, Vedantu, and others.





Founders of Locale.AI - Aditi and Rishabh

Developed by SocialCops’ employees, Locale.ai is a Bengaluru-based startup that is building an operational analytics product using geospatial data.





Nevil Patel, MD, Ajanta Orpat Group

Ajanta Orpat was started in 1971 from a small, rented premises in Morbi, Gujarat. Today, it is the world’s largest wall clockmaker.





Pet care startups tell us what’s the best way forward to take care of pets, in case the coronavirus lockdown is extended.





Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon has extended the Amazon Relief Fund to thousands of Indian associates not employed by the ecommerce giant.





