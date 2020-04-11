Indian startups, investors, and governments unite against COVID-19

From cab aggregators working with delivery partners to hotel aggregators working with hospitals, COVID-19 has brought together the startup ecosystem like never before.

By Team YS
11th Apr 2020
Startups, investors, governments unite against COVID-19

Coronavirus

From cab aggregators working with delivery partners to hotel aggregators working with hospitals, COVID-19 has brought together the startup ecosystem like never before.


Urban Company is fighting COVID-19 by helping its vendors

urban company

Co-Founders of Urban Company

To help its service partners cope with the economic impact of the lockdown, Urban Company has rolled out multiple programmes and initiatives.


Google Classroom becomes India's #1 education app

Google Classroom

Image: YS Design

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing schools to shut, Google Classroom became India’s #1 education app going past BYJU's, Vedantu, and others.


Locale.AI is helping startups optimise operations

Locale.AI

Founders of Locale.AI - Aditi and Rishabh

Developed by SocialCops’ employees, Locale.ai is a Bengaluru-based startup that is building an operational analytics product using geospatial data.


How a science teacher built a Rs 1,200 Cr company

nevil

Nevil Patel, MD, Ajanta Orpat Group

Ajanta Orpat was started in 1971 from a small, rented premises in Morbi, Gujarat. Today, it is the world’s largest wall clockmaker.


India’s pet care industry and the nationwide lockdown

Petcare startups

Pet care startups tell us what’s the best way forward to take care of pets, in case the coronavirus lockdown is extended.


Amazon extends relief fund to delivery partners in India

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon has extended the Amazon Relief Fund to thousands of Indian associates not employed by the ecommerce giant.


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

