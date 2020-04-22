Meet the Indian startup teleporting human expertise from Wuhan to Germany

Blinkin’s remote technology enables seamless transportation of human skills and experience anywhere in the world.





Bengaluru-based RESONATE's plug-and-play RouterUPS device is solving work-from-home and last-mile challenges.





Founders of Dunzo- Kabeer, Mukund, Ankur, and Dalvir

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo is going the extra mile to ensure that customer demand is fulfilled despite the frozen supply chain.





Alexandre Lazarow, author of Out-Innovate: How Global Entrepreneurs--from Delhi to Detroit--Are Rewriting the Rules of Silicon Valley

Author, investor, and teacher Alexandre Lazarow reveals how new-age ecosystems are cropping up all over the world to make it a better place.





Team EMOHA

Gurugram-based startup Emoha Elder Care is helping the elderly by delivering groceries and medicines to their doorsteps amid the coronavirus pandemic.





Snapmint founding team

Snapmint is an ecommerce and fintech startup that allows consumers to purchase big-ticket items, and convert the payments for them into smaller instalments.





Nourish Mantra products

Ritika Jayaswal's Nourish Mantra uses Ayurvedic concepts to create 100 percent vegan skincare products free of harmful ingredients.





Gamezop team

This gaming startup founded by two brothers incorporates its games in apps like The Times and Samsung to acquire millions in customers and revenue.





