Meet the Indian startup teleporting human expertise from Wuhan to Germany
Blinkin’s remote technology enables seamless transportation of human skills and experience anywhere in the world
This startup is solving a unique work-from-home challenge
Bengaluru-based RESONATE's plug-and-play RouterUPS device is solving work-from-home and last-mile challenges.
How Dunzo is meeting the 3X surge in demand for essentials
Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo is going the extra mile to ensure that customer demand is fulfilled despite the frozen supply chain.
Silicon Valley’s rule book is starting to show cracks
Author, investor, and teacher Alexandre Lazarow reveals how new-age ecosystems are cropping up all over the world to make it a better place.
Delivering essentials and care to the elderly amid lockdown
Gurugram-based startup Emoha Elder Care is helping the elderly by delivering groceries and medicines to their doorsteps amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This ecommerce startup is changing how EMIs work in India
Snapmint is an ecommerce and fintech startup that allows consumers to purchase big-ticket items, and convert the payments for them into smaller instalments.
What led this entrepreneur to launch a skincare brand
Ritika Jayaswal's Nourish Mantra uses Ayurvedic concepts to create 100 percent vegan skincare products free of harmful ingredients.
How Gamezop grew its revenue to Rs 21 Cr ARR in 4 years
This gaming startup founded by two brothers incorporates its games in apps like The Times and Samsung to acquire millions in customers and revenue.
