[Jobs Roundup] Work for healthtech soonicorn Cure.fit with these job openings

Tough times like these make us recall what English Naturalist Charles Darwin once said, "Survival of the fittest: It is not the strongest or the most intelligent who will survive, but those who can best manage change."





With the entire world hitting the pause button, it is only wise to get on the yoga mat or into the Zumba shoes for at least 20 minutes a day, to not just keep the muscles at work, but also maintain sanity.





Bengaluru-based healthtech startup Cure.fit has revolutionised the way India works out. Started by former Co-founder of Myntra Mukesh Bansal and ex-Chief Business Officer at Flipkart Ankit Nagori in 2016, Cure.fit is not just a fitness startup. It has now built an entire healthcare ecosystem with its verticals cult.fit (for fitness), mind.fit (for mental wellness), and eat.fit (a healthy food subscription platform).





Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Curefit





Starting with its first centre in Bengaluru, Cure.fit's cult.fit centres are now present in more than 130 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. The startup has been able to spread its wings far and wide across the country through its various acquisitions of Fitness First, Cult, and Tribe Fitness. In fact, in early 2019, it marked its entry in the international markets with its first overseas centre in Dubai.





The holistic healthcare startup is backed by marquee investors including Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Ratan Tata, IDG Ventures, and Pratithi Investment Trust, and is estimated to be valued at $800 million, making it a strong contender of the unicorn, or $1 billion valuation club.





YourStory lists a few job openings at the soonicorn, if mental and physical wellness is what excites you:

Data Engineer

Experience required: 5+ years

Cure.fit is looking for a candidate who would be able to adapt easily to meet the startup's growth and rapidly evolving business environment. He/she should be a Data Engineer with Software Engineering chops. The candidate will be responsible for not just building data pipelines and reliably move data across systems, but also build the next generation of data tools.





He/she should know how to build highly scalable, robust, and fault-tolerant services that support the startup's growth requirements. An ideal candidate should have experience in Data Processing, API Servers, and Big Data Technologies.





For more information, click here.

Senior UX Designer

Experience required: 5+ years

Cure.fit is looking for someone with broad exposure to design, and with prior experience of working in a startup. He/she should be interested in actively designing the product all by himself/herself.





An ideal candidate should have a point of view on design aesthetics for the fitness and health space and experience in leading projects and creative teams in a collaborative, yet effective fashion. He/she must be from a good design-based company like Google, Makemytrip, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Linkedin, Housing, Microsoft, Facebook, Uber, or the likes.





For more information, click here.

Tech Leadership

Experience required: NA

A Senior Tech lead at Cure.fit leads the genesis, planning, and execution of multiple tech projects at the same time. He/she will be responsible for taking strategic decisions and influence a big part of the long-tech tech charter.





The candidate should have a graduation or Master's degree in Computer Science, Applied Statistics, or a quantitative domain. Hands-on experience in both architectural and managerial skills are required.





For more information, click here.

Frontend Engineer

Experience required: 2+ years

Cure.fit's Frontend Engineering powers its application and website experience. The team is responsible for delivering the product experience to users, both in terms of usability and performance.





An ideal candidate should have experience in ReactJS, AngularJS, EmberJS, Javascript, HTML, and CSS. He/she should know NodeJS, Express, HAPI, Concurrent Programming patterns. The frontend engineer will be responsible for feature development, performance improvement, and experimentation.





For more information, click here.

Backend role

Experience required: NA

A Backend Engineer is responsible for powering all the user experiences on the app, or at one of the cult.fit, mind.fit, or care.fit centres. His/her team is involved in building the business process systems behind each of Cure.fit's verticals.





An ideal candidate should be a fast-learner, thriving on new technologies, and should be able to easily adapt to the evolving business environment. He/she should have knowledge about software designing, performance tuning, data processing, and API servers.





For more information, click here.





(Edited by Suman Singh)