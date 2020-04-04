[Jobs Roundup] Join the viral club with these openings at TikTok

The world has come to a standstill as people are staying indoors to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak. Plaforms such as TikTok are thus proving to be a good source of entertainment during this lockdown period.





The Chinese short-form video creation app lets people record and upload videos of themselves lip-syncing to Indian movie songs and dialogues, re-enacting their favourite funny scenes and of course, dancing. The app has seen a huge traction among the Indian users. It is one of India's top three downloaded apps.









In 2019 alone, the market contributed 45 percent (or 277.6 million) to TikTok's 614 million global app installs, according to Sensor Tower data.





Earlier this week, it was reported that New York-based investment management firm Tiger Global has acquired a stake in TikTok's parent company Bytedance through secondary transactions.





Here is a chance for you to join this evolving platform using the following job openings:

Talent Acquisition Specialist

Experience needed: not specified





As a Talent Acquisition Specialist at TikTok, the candidate is required to partner closely with business units to ensure sourcing and hiring strategies are aligned with TikTok people strategies, supporting more junior to mid-career roles. Their role also includes providing an efficient and high-touch experience for every candidate from the application stage to offer, evaluating skill level, driving the interview and offer process, including reference checks, salary recommendations, and closing of candidates.





For more information, click here.





Global HR Consultant- Compensation and Benefits

Experience needed: 8+ years





The video-creation platform is looking for someone who can design and iterate compensation policies, including compensation ranges, structure, short and long-term incentive plans, etc, in support of business needs. The candidate is required to maintain strong working knowledge of legislation and work closely with the legal team to ensure existing policies are in compliance with applicable legislative and regulatory requirements.





For more information, click here.





Content Monitoring Specialist

Experience needed: 1 year





The company is looking for someone who has an experience with Excel, Data Analysis and SQL, and has passion about internet entertainment/media space, mobile web video/content, and pop culture. The candidate is required to label content on short-video platforms and conduct the content quality control in Indian markets, and make sure the contents comply with local policies, regulations and culture. They should identify improvement opportunities in workflow by using daily data analysis and suggest solutions as well as handle complaints and reports with respect to users and community.





For more information, click here.





Partner Manager

Experience needed: 4-7 years





The responsibilities of a partner manager at TikTok include maintaining direct and active relationships with strategic developers on our Developer Platform, including on-boarding and contract work, proactively resolving business, technical and policy issues, and serving as an internal advocate. They are also required to provide consultative services to TikTok sales and account management teams whose clients are implementing partner enabled solutions/tools.





For more information, click here.





Monetisation Integrity Manager

Experience needed: 3-5 years





TikTok is looking at someone who can support Monetization Integrity Team to establish ads safety policy system. The candidate is required to maintain close cooperation with Legal affairs, PR, GR, user community, etc, as well as formulate and update ads safety policies in different countries. Their responsibilities also include supporting the optimisation of ads safety procedure, able to update, release, and manage ads safety policy.





For more information, click here.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)