So far so good – navigating in COVID-19

Last night, as per plan, across India, lights went out in millions of houses as people responded to PM Narendra Modi's appeal, flashing mobile lights, and lighting candles and diyas to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.





India has so far reported over 3,500 cases of coronavirus, and we're now on Day 13 of a nationwide lockdown. Every day, startups, corporates, and individuals are joining the fight against coronavirus.





Apollo Hospital announced the launch of Project Stay I, partnering with Zomato, OYO, Biocon, Lemon Tree, Ginger Hotels, and other companies, to add 5,000 rooms for coronavirus patients to stay in isolation. The project is CSR funded by Hindustan Unilever Limited, SBI, and Deutsche Bank. Then, Mahindra & Mahindra is working on manufacturing face shields for healthcare workers.





The business implications of the coronavirus have been huge. MSME entrepreneurs in India are fearing difficult times during and after the pandemic, appealing to the government for statutory regulations that can help their businesses survive during this crisis. Startups like Ola and Swiggy have launched relief programmes and funds for their partners. Then, MakeMyTrip launched a 'Stays for Saviours' initiative to provide temporary accommodations at special rates for the medical frontline force fighting COVID-19.





Ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck across the globe, people are reporting bluer skies, cleaner air, and the return of many species to their natural habitats. In fact, in Kerala’s Kozhikode, a Malabar civet, which is a critically endangered animal, was spotted walking on the road.





On the other hand, quarantine-favourite remote working and video conferencing company saw unprecedented growth ever since widespread lockdown measures have been announced in multiple countries. However, the company is now facing security, privacy backlashes due to overload.





Last but not least, the Indian government launched a multi-language coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu, developed by the National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).





Stay home, stay safe.





Despite PM Modi’s advisory to private and public companies not to lay off or cut salaries of employees, startups are in a vulnerable position.





The business freeze due to coronavirus has sent a shockwave across the ecosystem, but VCs say this is time to look inward and emerge stronger.





Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant ventilator crisis, a volunteer-driven initiative is working towards tackling India’s critical shortage of the life-saving machines.





Credit: Arjun Panchal Twitter

Mumbai-based 3D printer startup Boson Machines is manufacturing face shields to help healthcare professionals stay safe while dealing with coronavirus patients.





How is the entrepreneurial ecosystem from Tier II and Tier III cities of India dealing with the coronavirus-led economic slowdown?





Mithun and Nikhil, the cofounders of Blowhorn.

We take a closer look at Bengaluru-based intra-city logistics startup Blowhorn, a tech-enabled platform that connects mini-truck owners and businesses.





The coronavirus pandemic has saddled homemakers with an additional workload: a working spouse and children at home 24/7. They are rising to the challenge, and how.





With people unable to visit temples and perform rituals due to the coronavirus lockdown, religious startups are seeing increased traction.









Quote of the day:

"Fintech and financial services is different from all other sectors that we're investing in and that is why overreacting is the only reaction acceptable for all fintech startups.”

– Vikram Vaidyanathan, MD, Matrix India Partners









