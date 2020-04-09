PayPal India ranks number 12 among best workplaces in Asia in 2020

Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace cultures announced on Thursday that it has ranked PayPal India at number 12 on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia list.





Under the MNC category, this is the second consecutive year that PayPal has been featured and also marks a two-point increase from its ranking in 2019.





Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which has upended daily life and business operations around the world, the rankings are based on data collected before the coronavirus outbreak.





Guru Bhat, VP Engineering and GM, PayPal India said that he is indebted to his colleagues at PayPal and their untiring efforts that got the company this accolade.





Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work said in a press statement,

﻿“We honour the companies that earned places on our ranking of Asia’s Best Workplaces because they will outperform their competitors and we hope this will inspire more companies to become a Great Place to Work For All. The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge facing organisations across the globe, and it puts a premium on being a high trust people-first culture.”

More than 2.2 million employees participated in the survey, which was carried out across eight Asia-region countries, where Great Place to Work is represented. The survey signifies that everyone wants a high-trust culture, but the way forward for organisations has regional variations.





DHL Express, Hilton and SAP take the top three spots in this list, across Asia.





Jayanthi Vaidyanathan, Senior Director and Head of Human Resources at PayPal India said,

“It’s an honour to be on The Great Place to Work in Asia list for the second time. The recognition is a testament to our culture of inclusion in which every individual is able to bring their true selves to work and be who they truly are while embracing others as is.