Armed forces to express gratitude to coronavirus warriors

The armed forces will express their gratitude to all “corona warriors” by conducting fly-pasts, showering petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, and illuminating naval vessels, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Friday.





Addressing a special press briefing along with the three service chiefs, Gen Rawat said the nation stood together and showed resilience in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





"We are expressing our gratitude to all corona warriors who are working hard to keep us safe," he said.





Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, accompanied by the three serving military chiefs, addressed a press conference on Friday. PTI File photo

The Indian Air Force would carry out fly-pasts across the country on May 3 to display gratitude to coronavirus warriors, the CDS said, flanked by Army chief General M M Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria.





Gen Rawat said the Indian Air Force would conduct fly-pasts from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch as thanksgiving to the coronavirus warriors.





Fixed wing and fighter aircraft of the IAF would participate in the fly-pasts on May 3 evening, he said. Navy helicopters would shower flower petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, the CDS said.





The Army will conduct mountain band displays along some COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district, while naval ships will conduct special drills and illuminate vessels to convey gratitude to corona warriors, Gen Rawat said.





The armed forces were solidly behind those fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he said.





Gen Rawat also asserted that no operational task had been affected or would be affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that it was “not proper” to conclude that the novel coronavirus outbreak was a result of biological warfare.









