Swiggy launches home delivery of alcohol amid coronavirus

Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn Swiggy has enabled online processing and home delivery of alcohol through the ‘Wine Shops’ category on its app. The service went live in Ranchi today and Swiggy stated that it is in advanced stages of discussions with multiple state governments to provide support for the same in other parts of the country.





Speaking about the introduction of the category, Anuj Rathi, VP - Products, Swiggy, said,





“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Swiggy has relentlessly worked to solve customer pain points and support local governments in every way possible. By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing.”





To ensure safe delivery of alcohol and in compliance with applicable laws, Swiggy has introduced measures such as mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete deliveries. Customers can complete their instant age verification by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie which the platform will use for authentication using an AI-powered system.





All orders will carry a unique OTP which needs to be provided by the customer at the time of delivery. There is also a capping on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state law.





Founded in 2014, Swiggy is constantly educating its delivery partners on WHO's hygiene best practices and providing them with masks and sanitisers to help contain the spread of the virus. Recently, the company launched a new ‘Safety gear audit’ feature within the Delivery Partner app which checks for ‘mask usage’ to reinforce Swiggy’s commitment towards ensuring the safety of consumers and delivery partners.





The team added that it aims to achieve 100 percent mask compliance of the entire fleet logged on the Swiggy platform. The in-app feature mandates every delivery partner to click a selfie wearing the mask, and upload it to complete their login and start receiving order requests. If the AI-driven system detects an upload without a mask, the delivery partner will not be allowed to login.