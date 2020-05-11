Coronavirus updates for May 11

The Home Ministry has allowed partial movement of passenger trains from May 12. According to the guidelines, only asymptomatic travellers and people with confirmed tickets will be allowed to travel between select routes. All passengers will be compulsorily screened before boarding the train.





In a meeting with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the lockdown will have to continue. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Bihar opposed the decision to run passenger trains. While Kerala suggested that repatriated Indians undergo antibody tests before boarding the flights, Karnataka proposed to do away with district-wise demarcation of coronavirus zones.





The number of COVID-19 cases in India jumped to over 69,000, with the count the 12th highest in the world, and just behind China. The Health Ministry has reported 4,213 infections in the last 24 hours. Mumbai's coronavirus tally now accounts for one-fifth of the entire nation. The number of new infections in Tamil Nadu is also on the rise, with Chennai witnessing its second-highest spike.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha on everything you need to know about investing and trading during COVID-19





On Money Matters with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha and True Beacon talks about trading and investing during the current COVID-19 crisis.





Here's why JioMart, Amazon, and Flipkart are wooing kiranas in the time of coronavirus





Leading ecommerce companies in India have made big moves to partner with the ubiquitous offline kirana stores as both seek to acquire and retain customers. Only time will tell how this relationship will unfold.





This Mumbai-based B2B fleet management startup is ensuring safe commute for frontline workers





Everest Fleet has started its B2C tech portal to offer safe commute facility to essential service providers, medical staff, and patients.





This Hyderabad-based startup aims to simplify working from home





Troop Messenger is a team messaging and collaboration startup that provides businesses instant messaging, conferencing and productivity tools, among others.





Coronavirus: This Hyderabad startup aims to prescreen COVID-19 patients by analysing cough sounds





Salcit, along with Zensark Technologies, had repurposed its kAs mobile application to prescreen COVID-19 patients by analysing their coughing sounds.





Ratan Tata salutes the spirit of entrepreneurs in time of coronavirus, says they will set new benchmarks





In a note to entrepreneurs, Ratan Tata said he believes they need to start with a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before.





Housejoy, in partnership with 5 major firms, sets up COVID Testing Camps across Bengaluru





The initiative has been launched in association with Karnataka government and Action Covid Team (ACT) Grants and was inaugurated by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.





Amazon introduces ‘COVID-19 Supplies Store’ to provide medical supplies





This new feature helps frontline organisations such as healthcare and government to purchase COVID-19 related essentials in bulk from the store.





Zomato extends its Gold benefits by 4 more months amidst lockdown





This is applicable to Gold users in India, Australia, Indonesia, Lebanon, New Zealand, Turkey, Portugal, UAE, and the Philippines.





Protecting lives and livelihoods during coronavirus lockdown – 50 quotes from India’s battle against COVID-19





In this fresh compilation series, we present inspiring quotes from the week of May 4-10 that frame India’s pandemic challenge, and preparations for easing of the lockdown.





Gaining weight during the lockdown? Here are some ways to get back in shape





As the lockdown due to the pandemic continues, many people are facing the problem of weight gain. Our nutritionist has some solutions to lose the extra pounds.





An uncertain environment due to COVID-19 is an opportunity





Every crisis is an opportunity. It is imperative that we turn the challenges of an uncertain present into foundations for a better tomorrow.





Coronavirus: Railways to resume select passenger services from May 12





Railways will make it mandatory for travellers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure, and passengers will be asked to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure.





ICMR partners India Post for delivery of COVID-19 testing kits to labs





Indian Council of Medical Research has set a target of carrying out around one lakh tests across the country per day. For this crucial work, India Post, with its vast network of 1,56,000 post offices, has once again turned into a COVID-19 warrior.





Health ministry launches Aarogya Setu IVRS facility for those without smartphones





The Aarogya Setu Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) is a toll-free service that lets citizens give a missed call to the number 1921 and get a call back requesting inputs regarding their health.





UP government aims to generate 90 lakh new jobs in MSMEs; to offer loans on easy terms





UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also asked officials to prepare a detailed action plan to motivate entrepreneurs to set up new MSME units.





PM interacts with CMs on ways to strengthen COVID-19 containment strategy, boosting economic activities





The large-scale movement of migrant workers from urban to rural India and the problems their return to home states might cause in restarting the economy was also discussed during the fifth virtual interaction between the prime minister and chief ministers.





Coronavirus: Media, entertainment sector revenue could fall by 16 pc in FY21





The media and entertainment sector is expected to witness 16 percent decline in revenue for FY21, due to fall in advertisement and subscription income in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown.





Expect new financial package in two-to-three days; situation 'very bad': Gadkari





Union Minister for MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari, said that the situation "was very bad" despite the three-month moratorium on loan repayments announced by the RBI.





Karnataka Govt constitutes task force to woo MNCs looking to relocate from China





India stands a good chance to emerge as a reliable substitute, given its congenial landscape for manufacturing as well as its vast consumer market.





COVID-19 impact: Ahmedabad decides to go digital to prevent spread through currency





As per the order, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will form 100 teams, who will help 17,000 retail shops of vegetables, fruits, milk, and groceries etc to get online payment app installed on their mobile phones.





Marriott International partners with Swiggy for food delivery initiative





This will be a first of its kind for Marriott International Hotels across India as it adapts to this new model for home delivery service, Swiggy said.





PM Modi calls for 'balanced strategy' to fight COVID-19; nationwide tally crosses 70k





Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, PM Modi flagged that problems have increased wherever social distancing norms were not followed or there has been laxity in implementation of the lockdown guidelines.