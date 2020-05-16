Coronavirus updates for May 16

A few days after the death of 16 migrant workers who were sleeping on railway tracks, 24 migrants were killed and more than 30 injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auriya district. Another accident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district where six labourers were killed in an accident.





Meanwhile, in Delhi, the coronavirus outbreak spread across the prison population as 15 inmates and warden tested positive in Rohini jail. Uttarakhand's health department said it was seeing a rise in the number of cases, primarily due to migrants returning to the state. Kerala has decided to discontinue zone divisions in the state, instead focusing on tightening the containment zones and doing away with the total lockdown.





In her fourth announcement of the economic stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused on liberalising the minerals, space, atomic energy, and defence sectors. The government plans to throw open certain sectors for private investment, push forward the Make-in-India initiative for the defence industry, and announced reforms for the civil aviation and atomic energy sectors.





According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 cases in India crossed 86,000, with more than 2,700 deaths reported. India now stands as the country with 11th highest infection rate, as the global case count crossed 4.6 million.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Govt announces reforms in minerals, space, atomic energy, and defence sectors





As part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to combat the effect of coronavirus, the government plans to throw open certain sectors for private investment which until now was the monopoly of the public sector.





COVID and beyond: DesignUp panelists share tips on lifelong creativity and perseverance





The upcoming DesignUp panel features experts with experience in diverse fields: mobility, cuisine, design, and news media. Here are some valuable tips for us all.





Future of motherhood will determine the future of work in the post-COVID-19 world





Today’s reality shows women are bearing the brunt of the crisis far more before. It is widening gender gaps and eroding the power and freedom that women had just about started earning before the pandemic.





COVID-19 accelerating investments in cloud, AI and cybersecurity: Microsoft India President





Speaking at the Microsoft Envision Forum 2020, Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari noted that the coronavirus pandemic has changed businesses, communities, industries, and the world, forever.