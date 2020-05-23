Coronavirus updates for May 23

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to more than 127,000, with over 3,700 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. India saw its highest-ever spike of 6,654 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of cases worldwide has crossed 5.3 million.





According to the Railway Board Chairman, 45 lakh migrant labourers have travelled inter and intrastate by Shramik trains. According to Home Ministry, over 200 Shramik Special trains are running everyday. Indian Railways will also run 200 Mail Express trains from June 1.





Meanwhile, different states are using different measures to combat COVID-19. Bihar has introduced a three-tier quarantine system for migrant workers returning to the state. Karnataka has imposed a 36-hour curfew in Bengaluru. Half of Delhi's containment zones have been categorised as orange zones as no cases were reported in the areas in the last two weeks. Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, along with Jammu & Kashmir, will quarantine passengers arriving from domestic flights.





While many European countries have started easing lockdown restrictions, the World Health Organization says South America is now at the centre of the pandemic. Brazil overtook Russia in terms of coronavirus cases, and is second only to the US. As infections continue to climb, Peru has extended its state of emergency until the end of June.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





It takes a lot of courage for the ground staff to step out and put others before them, says Swati Rustagi of Amazon India





In a conversation with YourStory, Swati Rustagi, Director, HR, Amazon India, talks about how the ecommerce giant is coping with the current coronavirus crisis, and the different measures it has taken up to help its employees.





[Matrix Moments] What is Business Continuity Plan and why has it become critical?





In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, one of the most important factors that startup founders need to keep in mind is having a ‘Business Continuity Plan’ (BCP). In this episode of #MatrixMoments, we look at what is BCP and how startups can expedite recovery by following it.





Coronavirus: This self-led learning platform is engaging parents, children during lockdown





Indore-based Asmakam has managed to reach out to 400 families across India through webinars, virtual meetings, counselling sessions amid the coronavirus lockdown.





Coronavirus: Global coffee chain Barista deploys DotPe's contactless ordering and payments service





DotPe’s “Scan-Order-Pay” feature allows Barista outlets to take orders and payments while maintaining social distancing.





Engineering student from SRM University develops protective gear to fight COVID-19





A second-year Mechanical Engineering student P Mohan Aditya invented a biodegradable face shield called ‘Face Shield 2.0’





Effective Practices To Generate Leads During The COVID-19 Pandemic





Learn how businesses are opting for effective lead generation tools and sustaining their profits amid COVID-19 Pandemic.





Impact of Covid-19 on HR-Tech Industry





Covid-19 has given a moment to the organizations who don't believe HR-Technology tools to rethink over their workings and realign their activities to work under remote conditions.





7 C's To Help For Business Survival After Coronavirus Lockdown





In this article, we are going to explain 7 C’s that will help For Business Survival after a lock-down in an effective way.





Impact of the coronavirus pandemic on digital consumption: A marketing perspective





With a lot of time is being spent on digital platforms, this creates a humongous opportunity for marketers who cater to both B2B and B2C segments to tap and engage with potential customers.