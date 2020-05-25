Coronavirus updates for May 25

With four days of consecutive highest single-day spikes, India now has the world's 10th highest coronavirus cases. According to Worldometer, the country has over 144,000 COVID-19 infections, and over 4,100 deaths.





The aviation sector has come alive after being grounded for nearly two months. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 532 flights operated today across the country, except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Meanwhile, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda came under fire for violating quarantine terms after landing in Bengaluru.





Nagaland — the last state to not have any coronavirus cases — reported three COVID-19 cases. Odisha registered its biggest spike in the number of infections, with more than 100 people testing positive. Tamil Nadu also saw its highest single-day spike in the number of cases as the state restricts the number of flights to 25 per day in Chennai. The COVID-19 case count in Gujarat has crossed 14,000, with over 10,000 cases reported in Ahmedabad alone.





Japan lifted its state of emergency after over a month as the number of cases begins to taper. Meanwhile, Mongolia's prime minister said the country will be under the lockdown until a vaccine is developed. According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 infections worldwide crossed 5.5 million, with nearly 350,000 deaths reported.









Meet Danish Sait, the man winning over COVID-19 lockdown with his wit





Using everyday objects as handsets and props, actor Danish Sait played out the numerous coronavirus lockdown conversations that people across the country were having with friends and family over their smartphones.





How ‘Rakshak ki Raksha’ is protecting rural India’s COVID-19 frontline workers, many of whom are women





‘Rakshak ki Raksha’ is an initiative to protect the country's most vulnerable healthcare warriors, such as ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in rural India.





Hyderabad startup Mynyfy is making shopping for essential items easier through its online-to-offline model





Consumers using Mynyfy’s O2O application can place an order online and get connected with the sellers around them. They can then compare prices, and visit the seller they liked the best to purchase their items.





This startup may be the answer to how educational institutes can keep running after the lockdown





Online education has become the need of the hour. Delhi-NCR-based startup White Sepal helps educational institutes thrive by assisting them from admission management to fee payment and even online classes.





From managing director to pilot: How women at Blue Dart are playing crucial roles during the pandemic





Managing Director Tulsi Mirchandaney and First Officer Qwenlyn D’Souza are helping Blue Dart Aviation deliver essential PPEs, and COVID-19 related medical supplies.





This Dubai-based Indian businessman is trying to help rural India fight the coronavirus pandemic





Asif Kamal, a renowned businessman and art connoisseur, has been bolstering India’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic by providing essentials to distressed people in rural areas, and arranging buses for migrants to travel back home easily.





Two months of coronavirus lockdown – 50 quotes from India’s battle against COVID-19





In this customised compilation series, we present inspiring quotes from the week of May 18-24 that frame India’s unprecedented coronavirus lockdown.





Electric mobility platform eBikeGo creates two-wheeler subscriptions for COVID-19 travel





Business lessons from COVID-19: Recognising the opportunity arising from adversity





Here are some of the key lessons businesses should note to stay afloat even after the end of coronavirus-induced lockdown.





Coronavirus: How workplaces will reboot in the post-COVID-19 era





As remote working and work from home become the new normal for various organisations during this pandemic, these few aspects can be crucial to their survival in the post-COVID-19 era.





What kind of face mask should you be using? Lets Explore.





The harmless looking masks, which protect you from the deadly coronavirus, can also lead to medical complications. Choosing the right face mask is important.





5 Skills You Should Learn During Lockdown





Whatever plan you have to after the crisis, this is the time to get prepare for that.





Coronavirus: India's retail trade lost business worth Rs 9 lakh cr in the last 60 days, says CAIT





CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said traders are facing an acute financial crunch, and, in absence of any policy support from the government, they are worried about the future of their business.





Coronavirus: About 40 pc travel, tourism firms staring at complete shutdown risk in next 3-6 months, says report





The report said that 81 percent of travel and tourism companies have lost their revenue up to 100 percent, while 15 percent of the companies have witnessed it slide up to 75 percent.