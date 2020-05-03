Coronavirus updates for May 3

As the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 40,000, the Armed Forces saluted the efforts of healthcare workers and essential service providers.





INS Jalashwa of Eastern Naval Command in the Bay of Bengal saluted the workers by forming a 'Thank You' on its deck. The Indian Coast Guard ships of Mangaluru coast illuminated as a mark of tribute to frontline warriors.





The IAF conducted flypasts in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow. In cities across India, IAF helicopters dropped rose petals on select hospitals. Military bands also played tuned outside various civil hospitals treating coronavirus patients.





According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research, India completed one million coronavirus tests. According to officials, the tests show the spread of coronavirus is far more contained than Spain or the US, as they had over 200,000 and 164,000 positive cases when the countries crossed the million-test mark.





Several state governments are now preparing to ease lockdown restrictions. Tamil Nadu government issued standard operating procedures for the resumption of construction activities.





Delhi has allowed staggered opening of private offices, however, travel by flight, Delhi Metro, and bus will continue. Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, and Goa are also allowing the sale and purchase of alcohol from May 4, albeit with restrictions.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: This startup’s diagnostic kit could be India’s fastest way to test for COVID-19





Noida-based DNA Xperts – a C-CAMP's COVID-19 accelerator startup – is building diagnostics kits that can process 100 coronavirus tests in around an hour.





This startup aims to treat coronavirus using stem cell research





Jogin Desai, Founder and CEO of Eyestem, explains how the startup can be instrumental in finding out which drugs can work against coronavirus.





From ‘jugaad’ masks to urban design – how pandemics are shaping society around us





Design is now a key part of all of our lives, as this upcoming DesignUp panel explains. People rise to the occasion during a crisis, and the current pandemic, while posing severe challenges, is also unleashing creative responses.





Five sustainable gardening tips to reduce carbon footprint during coronavirus lockdown





Climate change has been posing a major risk to mankind. Looking towards sustainable practices, wasting less food, and incorporating more eco-friendly ways of life is sure to make a difference. Here’s how you can do your bit right at home.





How the government can mitigate the threat of COVID-19 for women and girls





There is an urgent need for redistribution of health workforce, capacity building of frontline workers, & strengthening paramedics, which will not only enable accurate prognosis & subsequent referrals to specialists, but also ensure uninterrupted service provision with the limited health workforce.