Fighting COVID-19 with tech and innovation

TradeIndia.com COO Sandip Chhettri

B2B ecommerce marketplace TradeIndia.com’s COO Sandip Chhettri explains how consumer behaviour will change post-COVID-19 pandemic.





Illustration: Aditya Ranade

Deals deferred, term sheets withdrawn, valuations down, new models shaping up — COVID-19 is changing the way VCs operate.





Shradha Sharma, in an exclusive interaction with Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori

Curefit co-founders Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori cleared the air on the recent layoffs and the COVID-19 crisis.





Sameer Aggarwal, CEO of Best Price, Walmart India

Early steps taken by Walmart India ensured that it was prepared to meet the challenges from the coronavirus lockdown.





Kailash Nadh, CTO, Zerodha

Kailash Nadh, CTO of Zerodha, has been responsible for building the core systems for India’s largest online brokerage.





The coronavirus has already affected multiple sectors. Now, in a post-pandemic world, some of your favourite restaurants may not exist, warn restaurateurs.





Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, cofounders, Mamaearth

Mamaearth is Asia’s first brand with MadeSafe certified products for babies and the only one to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just four years.





Actor and comedian Vir Das digs deep into his brand of comedy and speaks about how he never really intends to offend people.





Quote of the day:





"MSMEs with a digital presence will grow faster, as people will continue to avoid meeting each other and social selling will be the new normal.”





— Sandip Chhettri, COO, TradeIndia.com









