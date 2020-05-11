Fighting COVID-19 with tech and innovation
Across the globe, companies and startups are rallying to fight the coronavirus pandemic using technology and innovations.
As of yesterday, over four million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the world. But humans are nothing if not resilient. Across the globe, companies and startups are rallying to fight this pandemic using technology and innovations.
From an app to measure social distancing, a contactless hand sanitiser to using cutting-edge data science to curb the spread of the virus, and even a device to monitor multiple COVID-19 patients simultaneously — Indian startups are doing it all.
On a lighter note, Tom Cruise is all set to shoot his next film in space, and we met the mountaineer who achieved the impossible — scaling Mount Everest while being 100 percent vegan.
How can small businesses survive COVID-19?
B2B ecommerce marketplace TradeIndia.com’s COO Sandip Chhettri explains how consumer behaviour will change post-COVID-19 pandemic.
Market sees new ‘hot’ sectors, investing models
Deals deferred, term sheets withdrawn, valuations down, new models shaping up — COVID-19 is changing the way VCs operate.
Curefit co-founders open up about layoffs
Curefit co-founders Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori cleared the air on the recent layoffs and the COVID-19 crisis.
How Walmart India overcame lockdown challenges
Early steps taken by Walmart India ensured that it was prepared to meet the challenges from the coronavirus lockdown.
The self-taught coder who built Zerodha's tech
Kailash Nadh, CTO of Zerodha, has been responsible for building the core systems for India’s largest online brokerage.
Over 20 lakh jobs to be cut in restaurant industry
The coronavirus has already affected multiple sectors. Now, in a post-pandemic world, some of your favourite restaurants may not exist, warn restaurateurs.
Meet India's fastest-growing company
Mamaearth is Asia’s first brand with MadeSafe certified products for babies and the only one to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just four years.
Vir Das on his brand of comedy
Actor and comedian Vir Das digs deep into his brand of comedy and speaks about how he never really intends to offend people.
Quote of the day:
"MSMEs with a digital presence will grow faster, as people will continue to avoid meeting each other and social selling will be the new normal.”
— Sandip Chhettri, COO, TradeIndia.com
