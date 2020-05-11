Fighting COVID-19 with tech and innovation

Across the globe, companies and startups are rallying to fight the coronavirus pandemic using technology and innovations.

By Team YS
11th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

As of yesterday, over four million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the world. But humans are nothing if not resilient. Across the globe, companies and startups are rallying to fight this pandemic using technology and innovations.


From an app to measure social distancing, a contactless hand sanitiser to using cutting-edge data science to curb the spread of the virus, and even a device to monitor multiple COVID-19 patients simultaneously — Indian startups are doing it all.


COVID-19


On a lighter note, Tom Cruise is all set to shoot his next film in space, and we met the mountaineer who achieved the impossible — scaling Mount Everest while being 100 percent vegan.


Last but not least, Episode 10 of Money Matters with Shradha Sharma is airing today LIVE at 3 pm here. Join us as Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder & CEO of Unacademy, explains all about the learnings from the unprecedented growth of edtech in India during COVID-19.


Money Matters with Shradha Sharma and Gaurav Munjal

How can small businesses survive COVID-19?

sandip

TradeIndia.com COO Sandip Chhettri

B2B ecommerce marketplace TradeIndia.com’s COO Sandip Chhettri explains how consumer behaviour will change post-COVID-19 pandemic.


Market sees new ‘hot’ sectors, investing models

VC funding

Illustration: Aditya Ranade

Deals deferred, term sheets withdrawn, valuations down, new models shaping up — COVID-19 is changing the way VCs operate.


Curefit co-founders open up about layoffs

Curefit

Shradha Sharma, in an exclusive interaction with Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori

Curefit co-founders Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori cleared the air on the recent layoffs and the COVID-19 crisis.


How Walmart India overcame lockdown challenges

Walmart Sameer Agarwal

Sameer Aggarwal, CEO of Best Price, Walmart India

Early steps taken by Walmart India ensured that it was prepared to meet the challenges from the coronavirus lockdown.


The self-taught coder who built Zerodha's tech

Techie Tuesday - Kailash Nadh

Kailash Nadh, CTO, Zerodha

Kailash Nadh, CTO of Zerodha, has been responsible for building the core systems for India’s largest online brokerage.


Over 20 lakh jobs to be cut in restaurant industry

closed restaurant

The coronavirus has already affected multiple sectors. Now, in a post-pandemic world, some of your favourite restaurants may not exist, warn restaurateurs.


Meet India's fastest-growing company

Mamaearth

Ghazal Alagh and Varun Alagh, cofounders, Mamaearth

Mamaearth is Asia’s first brand with MadeSafe certified products for babies and the only one to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just four years.


Vir Das on his brand of comedy

Vir Das

Actor and comedian Vir Das digs deep into his brand of comedy and speaks about how he never really intends to offend people.


Quote of the day:


"MSMEs with a digital presence will grow faster, as people will continue to avoid meeting each other and social selling will be the new normal.”


— Sandip Chhettri, COO, TradeIndia.com



Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rahul Jaimini, CTO and Co-founder, Swiggy, bids adieu to the foodtech unicorn

Sindhu Kashyaap

[App Fridays] Ludo King’s sensational rise as casual board games come back during lockdown

Sohini Mitter

Reliance's Jio Platforms in talks with General Atlantic, other foreign funds for stake sale

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Shiprocket raises $13M in Series C from Tribe Capital, Innoven Capital, BII

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Fighting COVID-19 with tech and innovation
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Basic legal compliance that every startup should know

Shonottra Kumar

[Funding alert] Nykaa raises Rs 67 Cr from Steadview Capital

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Shiprocket raises $13M in Series C from Tribe Capital, Innoven Capital, BII

Sujata Sangwan

Reliance's Jio Platforms in talks with General Atlantic, other foreign funds for stake sale

Sohini Mitter

Health ministry launches Aarogya Setu IVRS facility for those without smartphones

Press Trust of India

ICMR partners India Post for delivery of COVID-19 testing kits to labs

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru