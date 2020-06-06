This app will help you find your next binge watch from 30+ OTT services
OTT discovery app Flixjini lets users scan and browse through content from nearly 30 streaming services, saving time and effort. But is it worth it?
- +0
- +0
An app to find your next binge watch
OTT discovery app Flixjini lets users scan and browse through content from nearly 30 streaming services, saving time and effort. But is it worth it?
Jio raises $1.2B from Abu Dhabi's state fund
Jio Platforms, which includes Reliance's internet businesses, has announced its sixth foreign investment. Jio has now diluted about 19 percent of its equity.
Disney+ Hotstar to stream fitness content
With no IPL this year, Disney+ Hotstar is piggybacking on the rising demand for health-related content, partnering with the likes of Cult.fit, Sarva, others.
This company aims to help India snack better
Snack Amor's products include superfoods such as oats, millets, and flax seeds, among others. The company is looking to raise external funding soon.
Ensuring accessible mental healthcare for all
Bengaluru-based mental health startup Heart It Out has formed a network of 27 volunteer-psychologists and helped more than 600 individuals.
Preparing for post-lockdown life
Ahmedabad-based startup LimelightIT has developed a wearable wristband to keep a check on employees’ body temperature, cough, and sneeze count.
Keeping employees motivated amidst COVID-19
Started in 2011, Guwahati-based startup Vantage Circle is a one-stop employee engagement platform and a SaaS solution for employee privileges.
Promoting sustainability, one box at a time
Verth is a first-of-its-kind eco-friendly and zero-plastic subscription box helping people to switch to a sustainable lifestyle at an affordable cost.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.
- +0
- +0