This app will help you find your next binge watch from 30+ OTT services

OTT discovery app Flixjini lets users scan and browse through content from nearly 30 streaming services, saving time and effort. But is it worth it?

By Team YS
6th Jun 2020
An app to find your next binge watch

flixgini

OTT discovery app Flixjini lets users scan and browse through content from nearly 30 streaming services, saving time and effort. But is it worth it?


Jio raises $1.2B from Abu Dhabi's state fund

Ambani_Jio

Photo: YS Design

Jio Platforms, which includes Reliance's internet businesses, has announced its sixth foreign investment. Jio has now diluted about 19 percent of its equity.


Disney+ Hotstar to stream fitness content

hotstar disney+

With no IPL this year, Disney+ Hotstar is piggybacking on the rising demand for health-related content, partnering with the likes of Cult.fit, Sarva, others.


This company aims to help India snack better

Snack Amor

Snack Amor's products include superfoods such as oats, millets, and flax seeds, among others. The company is looking to raise external funding soon.


Ensuring accessible mental healthcare for all

Heart It Out

Nithya J Rao, Co-founder of Heart It Out

Bengaluru-based mental health startup Heart It Out has formed a network of 27 volunteer-psychologists and helped more than 600 individuals.


Preparing for post-lockdown life

LimelightIT

Tarun Purohit, Founder and CEO, LimelightIT

Ahmedabad-based startup LimelightIT has developed a wearable wristband to keep a check on employees’ body temperature, cough, and sneeze count.


Keeping employees motivated amidst COVID-19

Vantage Circle

The team at Vantage Circle

Started in 2011, Guwahati-based startup Vantage Circle is a one-stop employee engagement platform and a SaaS solution for employee privileges.


Promoting sustainability, one box at a time

Founders of Verth, the sustainable eco-conscious subsrciption box

Renata Millett (L) and Shreya Kothari (R), the founders of Verth that promotes a sustainable and eco-conscious lifestyle.

Verth is a first-of-its-kind eco-friendly and zero-plastic subscription box helping people to switch to a sustainable lifestyle at an affordable cost.


