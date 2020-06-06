This app will help you find your next binge watch from 30+ OTT services

OTT discovery app Flixjini lets users scan and browse through content from nearly 30 streaming services, saving time and effort. But is it worth it?





Photo: YS Design

Jio Platforms, which includes Reliance's internet businesses, has announced its sixth foreign investment. Jio has now diluted about 19 percent of its equity.





With no IPL this year, Disney+ Hotstar is piggybacking on the rising demand for health-related content, partnering with the likes of Cult.fit, Sarva, others.





Snack Amor's products include superfoods such as oats, millets, and flax seeds, among others. The company is looking to raise external funding soon.





Nithya J Rao, Co-founder of Heart It Out

Bengaluru-based mental health startup Heart It Out has formed a network of 27 volunteer-psychologists and helped more than 600 individuals.





Tarun Purohit, Founder and CEO, LimelightIT

Ahmedabad-based startup LimelightIT has developed a wearable wristband to keep a check on employees’ body temperature, cough, and sneeze count.





The team at Vantage Circle

Started in 2011, Guwahati-based startup Vantage Circle is a one-stop employee engagement platform and a SaaS solution for employee privileges.





Renata Millett (L) and Shreya Kothari (R), the founders of Verth that promotes a sustainable and eco-conscious lifestyle.

Verth is a first-of-its-kind eco-friendly and zero-plastic subscription box helping people to switch to a sustainable lifestyle at an affordable cost.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!