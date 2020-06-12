Coronavirus updates for June 12

With nearly 12,000 fresh coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 300,000-mark. States like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, and Telangana all saw their respective highest single-day spike. Maharashtra became the first state to report one lakh coronavirus infections.





Days after relaxing restrictions, states are now tightening the rules to stem the exponential rise in cases. Himachal Pradesh said that people arriving from major metropolitan areas and red zones will be placed in institutional quarantine. Chandigarh has suspended inter-state bus services till June 30. The Archdiocese of Goa has shut its offices in the wake of rapid spread of cases. Kerala has decided to implement 'reverse quarantine' where people over 65 and those with comorbidities will be segregated from family members.





Coronavirus infections across the world reached a new daily peak of 137,000, according to Worldometer. The global death toll is now 425,000.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Tech is the 'new normal' for companies post-COVID-19, says Anant Maheshwari of Microsoft India





In a conversation with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, Anant Maheshwari, President of Microsoft India, discusses the role technology will play in navigating the 'new normal' brought on by COVID-19.





This Bengaluru startup is helping people sanitise daily objects using its disinfectant chamber CoronaOven





Log 9 Materials has developed a disinfectant chamber called CoronaOven, which uses an approved amount of UV-C light to disinfect objects such as groceries, mobile phones, wallets, ecommerce packages, etc.





World Day Against Child Labour: CRY, activists discuss COVID-19 impact on child labour, agree on revisiting laws





Child Rights and You (CRY) brings together experts in a webinar, strategise way forward in strengthening child labour legislations amidst COVID-19.





Why the 'C' factor is important in the changing workplace scenario in times of coronavirus





As the world battles coronavirus, these five cultural commandments are what leaders require to steer an inclusive culture in their organisations.





Unlock 1.0: What it holds for real estate sector





The real estate sector may take a slight setback due to the popular work-from-home culture. However, it can never go out of demand due to the sheer recreational and organisational attributes attached to it.





5 ways workplace and work culture will change in a post-COVID world





The pandemic presents a chance to reshape and reinvent the workplace for a post-COVID-19 reality.





Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month in the US, Brazil





Moderna Inc. said that the vaccine it is developing with the National Institutes of Health will be tested on 30,000 people in the US.





Job loss most severe immediate impact of COVID-19: Survey





The preliminary results of the ISLE survey showed that loss of employment was considered as the most severe immediate impact of the crisis while lower economic growth and rise in inequality were probable long-term impact.





Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN





Addressing a high-level meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said digital technology is central to almost every aspect of response to the COVID-19 pandemic.





India needs to ramp up manufacturing of ventilator components: Amitabh Kant





Speaking at a virtual conference of ventilator manufacturers and startups to discuss pathways for supporting indigenous manufacturing of ventilators, Kant said local makers supplied 60,000 ventilators in three months.





IIFL to support fintech startups amid COVID-19 crisis





Under the initiative, accelerators and incubators across the country are also invited to collaborate to provide assistance to fintech startups.





Google to show COVID-19 testing centres on Search, Assistant and Maps





Google is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with information on authorised testing labs, a statement said.