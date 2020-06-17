Coronavirus updates for June 17

With the addition of backlog deaths, India's COVID-19 death toll has shot past 12,000. According to Worldometer, the number of coronavirus cases in India is now more than 359,000.





States including Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat saw their highest single-day increase in cases. Delhi has capped the rate of coronavirus tests, while the state health minister tested positive for COVID-19.





With a spike in cases, Karnataka has begun random testing, with a focus on slum dwellers and delivery boys. Odisha announced that it will set up COVID Care Homes in all 6,798 gram panchayats in the state to monitor the spread of the outbreak.





The number of daily global coronavirus infections crossed 8.3 million, while the world also saw a spike in the number of deaths. Meanwhile, countries are increasingly opening up despite the rise in the number of cases and deaths. Sweden will lift its advice against non-essential travel. Taiwan reportedly plans to relax control of foreign business visitors to the island nation. On the other hand, Beijing has raised its emergency level and asked citizens to avoid non-essential travel.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Cybersecurity startups in focus as the new normal leaves businesses vulnerable to attacks





For Indian cybersecurity startups, COVID-19 presents a rare opportunity to cement their standing among larger rivals, as they address the growing demand for high-quality threat detection, preparation, and prevention solutions.





Pivot and Persist: how this small garment manufacturing company pivoted to produce PPE kits, now sells globally





Noida-based Hula Global pivoted its business operations from garment manufacturing to produce PPE kits during COVID-19. It has now joined hands with Bahrain Government, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Brazil, and Italy to supply these kits.





Despite coronavirus, this unicorn is going ahead with its plans to make money this year





Hike Founder Kavin Bharti Mittal tells YourStory that he continues to remain bullish on the India internet story, even as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the economy.





Myntra’s End of Reason Sale aims to revive businesses amid COVID-19





Myntra says its End of Reason Sale (EORS) this year will set benchmarks in terms of safety, bring new category of shoppers, and act as a confidence booster for brand partners despite COVID-19.





Meet the IIM women's group helping Sonu Sood transport 1,000+ migrants, supporting 199 families





The IIM Women for Social Action group, which consists of close to 200 alumni from IIMs have pooled in their money and resources to help the most vulnerable sections of the society.





Coronavirus: These Hyderabad volunteers helped 5,000 migrants reach home with their #StopTheWalk campaign





The #StopTheWalk initiative to help migrant workers reach home safely was started by a startup founder and his angel investors. The campaign managed to help over 5,000 workers reach home via buses, vans, and lorries.





Revival of fleet industry amid COVID-19 lockdown





The fleet industry is required to be extra cautious as it struggles to revive itself. Having proper fleet maintenance is very essential to keep the system in place.





Safe hygiene practices can protect you from coronavirus





These past weeks have taught us to live a completely different life with a new set of challenges. Still, following hygienic practices recommended by the WHO, and not spending too much time outside are some of the only ways we’ll be able to fight the coronavirus.





Coronavirus Economic Crisis: Challenges and the Possible Safeguards





Keeping in view the serious impacts, this viral pandemic can soon convert into an economic pandemic.





Home improvement: Here's how to give your house a makeover during the lockdown





As we spend more time in the house due to self-quarantine or due to work from home directives, it is a good time to refurbish all the rooms. Here are some tips on how to transform your home during the lockdown.





The Impact of COVID-19 on the education sector





Human Rights Watch reported that more than 1.5 billion students are out of school already. Widespread job and income loss along with economic insecurity among families is likely to also increase child labour, sexual exploitation, teen pregnancies among other woes.





Not everything has changed, it’s still about the same things





Probably some business processes will undergo dramatic amendments. But if this pandemic should have taught us anything, it is not to talk in any kind of certainties.