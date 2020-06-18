Coronavirus updates for June 18

India's coronavirus case count surged to more than 372,000 as the country saw its biggest jump in confirmed cases yet. As per the Health Ministry, at least 334 people succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre will add Rs 50,000 crore to Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide employment to migrant workers in 25 fields of work across 116 districts. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched India's first mobile lab for COVID-19 testing, which will be deployed to inaccessible parts of the country.





Meanwhile, states including Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh reported their highest single-day spike in new cases. Delhi commenced the use of rapid antigen testing approved by ICMR in and around containment zones. The Supreme Court deferred the annual Rath Yatra in Odisha that was scheduled to start on June 23 in view of the rising number of cases.





Across the world, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 8.5 million, according to Worldometer. The World Health Organisation says it is drawing up a plan to help decide who should get the first doses once a vaccine is approved. The chief scientist also said that WHO is assessing data on HIV drug trials to treat COVID-19 patients, and has stopped testing of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine after it showed no effect.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





India returning to normal business activity; consumption, demand rising: PM Modi





With the easing of lockdown conditions, business activity is fast returning to normal levels, Prime Minister Modi said.