Coronavirus updates for June 21

After yet another day of record spike in daily new cases (over 15,000), India's COVID-19 case count has now soared to more than 415,000, according to Worldometer.









Meghalaya has extended the night curfew and banned the inter-state movement of people till June 30. Battling an increasing mortality rate, Punjab has decided to move high-risk people — those over 60 and with comorbidities — away from containment zones and into hostels. Maharashtra government has reportedly asked hospitals to use oxygen cylinders to provide relief to COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of ventilators. Three cases emerged in Kerala with no known source of infection.





While the global coronavirus case count nears nine million, the number of deaths in Brazil has now crossed 50,000. While more than two million people were tested for COVID-19 in Beijing in the last 10 days, food and beverage giant PepsiCo has suspended operations in the city after some of its employees tested positive. Morocco will now open a field hospital after the country reported a record rise in cases.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





This Dubai-based startup offers contactless ordering solutions for restaurants amid coronavirus





Founded by Abhishek Bose, My Menu is a digital menu platform that offers a contactless self-ordering system and table service for customers to communicate with restaurant staff.





What will the COVID-19 aftermath look like for startups and corporates?





As the world undergoes a drastic change thanks to COVID-19, startups and corporates are adjusting themselves to the new normal, and stay in business.





World now feeling need for yoga more than ever, it's helping COVID-19 patients defeat disease: PM Narendra Modi





The coronavirus specifically attacks the respiratory system, and 'pranayama' or breathing exercise helps in strengthening the respiratory system the most, PM Modi said in his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga.





Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug FabiFlu at Rs 103 per tablet after DCGI nod





FabiFlu is the first oral favipiravir-approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19.





COVID-19: Hetero, Cipla get nod to manufacture, market antiviral drug Remdesivir





The Union health ministry, in its 'Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19', recommended the use of the Remdesivir on patients in moderate stage of the disease, that is, those on oxygen.