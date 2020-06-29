Coronavirus updates for June 29

With more than 19,400 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus case load has crossed the 5.6 lakh mark, with more than 16,700 deaths reported according to Worldometer. According to the Health Ministry, India's recovery rate has reached 58 percent.









The Home Ministry issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 2' phase of the lockdown between July 1 and July 31. Cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and places of large gatherings are not allowed to open. While domestic flight operations will be relaxed in a caliberated manner, international flights won't be allowed to resume. The number of passenger trains will also increase.





Schools, colleges, and educational institutions will remain closed till July 31. Movement of individuals shall be prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities. Shops are now allowed to have more than 5 persons at a time, though they are mandated to follow social distancing protocols. People over 65 years of age and people with comorbidities and pregnant women are advised to stay indoors.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Pivot and Persist: Anindya Dutta of Stanza Living explains how the startup has expanded its services during COVID-19





In a conversation with YourStory, Anindya Dutta, Co-founder and MD, Stanza Living, discussed the measures taken by the startup to ensure the safety of its customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.





This Indore startup is slowing down the spread of coronavirus with its product





Tuchware Systems and Solutions, which manufactures electronic locks for the hospitality industry, has developed automatic sliding and swing door openers to ensure contactless entry amid the coronavirus situation.





How this diagnostics startup wants to make workplaces safe amid coronavirus





Hyderabad-based diagnostics startup DoctorC launches Safe Workplace of the Future, an initiative that aims to make getting back to work efficient and scalable, while ensuring compliance and safety.





Impact of COVID-19 on North East India





In the third episode of SMBStory’s ‘Small Businesses, Big Opportunity: Lessons from MSME trenches’, Lairenjam Niranjan Singh, Founder, JCRE Skill Solutions, opens a window to the Northeast and talks about how the reverse migration of labour may help build local economies.





Eating out in times of COVID-19





In the second episode of SMBStory’s ‘Small Businesses, Big Opportunity: Lessons from MSME trenches’, Rahul Khanna, Co-Founder, Azure Hospitality, tackles the question that is on everyone’s minds: When will we go out to our favourite restaurants to eat again?





Rebuilding in the times of Amphan and COVID19 in West Bengal





In the fourth episode of SMBStory’s ‘Small Businesses, Big Opportunity: Lessons from MSME trenches’, Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, IndusNet Technologies, shares the ground realities that the people and businesses of the region are battling in the face of the devastating storm and the pandemic.





A namaste will work for the time being’ – 40 quotes from India’s COVID-19 battle





In this compilation, we present inspiring quotes from the week of June 22-28 that frame India’s phased emergence from the COVID-19 lockdown.





Will COVID-19 have a long-term impact on India’s IVF sector?





The onset of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis has led to an impact on India’s IVF sector, leading to rescheduling of patient treatments, scans, and medications as safety takes centre stage.





Paytm Payouts processed Rs 1,500 Cr in salaries, other benefits for enterprises during lockdown





The fintech giant says it expects 100 percent growth, both in the number of transactions and volume by the end of this fiscal year.





Govt allows export of COVID-19 PPE medical coveralls; quota fixed at 50 lakh units/month





All other items that are part of the PPE kits such as surgical masks, goggles, and face shields, among others, remain prohibited, and the monthly quota shall not be applicable on the export of these items.