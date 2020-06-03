Coronavirus updates for June 3

India saw one of the highest single-day spikes as cases jumped by more than 8,900 in the last 24 hours. According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 211,000, with nearly 5,900 deaths reported.





Centre relaxed visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to visit India. Public sector banks have disbursed loans worth Rs 3,893 crore to MSMEs under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. According to ICMR, around 41 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested till date. With over one lakh patients now recovered, Health Ministry says India's recovery rate has risen to 48 percent.





Meanwhile, states continue to ease lockdown restrictions. Barber shops in Chandigarh opened with permission from authorities. Monuments and museums were opened in Rajasthan, however, forts shall continue to remain closed. With death rate in Gujarat double the national average, the state formed an expert committee of doctors to formulate strategies to tackle COVID-19.





As global deaths pass 380,000, Pakistan records its largest single-day rise in new infections. Meanwhile, Sweden, which is not following a social lockdown, overtook France in the number of deaths per capita. Italy reopened its borders to international travellers, dropping the 14-day quarantine requirement for visitors.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





This Hyderabad startup has built the world’s first IoT-based contactless, wireless thermal scanner to detect coronavirus symptoms





Deep-tech startup BlueSemi has developed an IoT-based contactless, wireless thermal scanning device called Neem, which accurately measures an individual’s body temperature and can be integrated into corporates’ security software.





Real estate industry banks on digital platforms to combat COVID-19 impact





The coronavirus pandemic has brought the spotlight on the benefits of digital platforms and has enabled the real estate industry to leverage these technologies to build an enriching experience for customers.





Government can take steps like tax exemption for startups until they come out of this crisis: NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh





In an interview with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh talks about startups struggling amidst COVID-19, steps the government could take to alleviate them, and key learnings to derive from this pandemic.





These edtech startups have come to the rescue during the coronavirus lockdown





Tapping into the right opportunity, Indian edtech startups have stepped up to help students stay at home without compromising on their lessons.





This 80-year-old coolie is helping migrant workers carry their luggage free of cost





Since the Indian government began operating special ‘Shramik trains’, Mujibullah Rehman has been stepping out of his comfort zone to help migrants travelling back to their hometowns.





Mask it up with these murals: Coronavirus inspired artwork has been inspiring global citizens





Street artists and muralists are the real unsung heroes of today, with their coronavirus-themed wall art, portraying characters from movies wearing PPE, depicting lifestyle changes, and making us stop and think.





How small businesses can survive the coronavirus crisis





Small businesses can try and overcome the financial crisis by taking advantage of government initiatives, digitising services to enhance customer experience, and being prepared for reduced sales and managing cash flow.





How startups should ensure mental wellbeing of employees post lockdown





Clear and honest discussion with teams, reassuring their emotional wellbeing, ensuring social distancing while also keeping in mind the social wellbeing of employees, and having a support system such as access to a psychology professional is important.





Will video KYC become the norm during and after the coronavirus crisis?





The acceleration towards digital adoption in the banking and finance sector is expected to rise with the introduction of video-based digital KYC as India battles the coronavirus crisis.





Zoom booms as coronavirus pandemic drives millions to its video service





Zoom's boom has come despite privacy problems that enable outsiders to make uninvited, and sometimes crude, appearances during other people's video conferences.





India Inc's IT spends may fall 8 pc in 2020 to $83.5 billion, says Gartner





This will be the first time in five years that the yearly spends will slip into the negative territory, analysts at Gartner said.