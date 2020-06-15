India joins GPAI as founding member to support responsible, human-centric development and use of AI

The alliance will look to bridge the gap between theory and practice by supporting advanced research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

By Press Trust of India
15th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India has joined the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) as a founding member to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), an official release said on Monday.


With this, India has joined the league of leading nations and economies, including the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore for launch of GPAI.


AI
Also Read

Avatars on the catwalk: Bigthinx powers AI fashion show online


"GPAI is an international and multi-stakeholder initiative to guide the responsible development and use of AI, grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation, and economic growth," the release said.


The first-of-its-type initiative for evolving better understanding of challenges and opportunities around AI using the experience and diversity of participating countries, the alliance will look to bridge the gap between theory and practice by supporting advanced research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.


"In collaboration with partners and international organisations, GPAI will bring together leading experts from industry, civil society, governments, and academia to collaborate to promote responsible evolution of AI, and will also evolve methodologies to show how AI can be leveraged to better respond to the present global crisis around COVID-19," the release added.


GPAI will be supported by a Secretariat, to be hosted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, as well as by two Centers of Expertise — one each in Montreal and Paris.


India recently launched National AI Strategy and National AI Portal, and has also started leveraging AI across various sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, ecommerce, finance, and telecommunications.

"By joining GPAI as a founding member, India will actively participate in the global development of artificial intelligence, leveraging upon its experience around use of digital technologies for inclusive growth," the release added.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Biotech startup Biomoneta raises undisclosed round, will take germicidal tech to market

Vishal Krishna

Ever wondered how the items you ordered reached well within time once the restriction on e-commerce was lifted? This Flipkart seller tells you how he did.

Sindhu MV

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Pivot and Persist: How FabHotels stayed in business even as coronavirus shuttered the hotel industry

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Here's how Mukesh Ambani's JioPhone is bridging India’s digital divide
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan invests in yoga-based startup SARVA

Sujata Sangwan

Swiggy launches ‘Jumpstart Package’ to assist restaurants with resuming operations

Press Trust of India

CoinDCX launches DCX Learn to spearhead crypto education movement

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Biotech startup Biomoneta raises undisclosed round, will take germicidal tech to market

Vishal Krishna

India 2019 FDI up 21 pc; growth to continue: UN

Press Trust of India

Social media company ShareChat migrates to Google Cloud

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India