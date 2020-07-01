Coronavirus updates for July 1

According to Worldometer, the number of coronavirus cases in India have crossed the six lakh mark, while around 360,000 of the patients have recovered. According to the Health Ministry, the number of daily cases is around 18,500.





Amid spike in cases, Section 144 and night curfew has been imposed in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Haryana is set to open schools for teachers and non-academic staff from July 27 while students are not attend classes. Assam has decided to set up a Plasma Bank in Guwahati to start Plasma treatment for serious COVID-19 patients.





Across the world, the COVID-19 death toll has surged past half-a-million, with more than 10.6 million people reported positive.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Amidst COVID-19 crisis, early-stage startups garner investor interest





Fund inflow into the India startup ecosystem has drastically declined due to the COVID-19 crisis, but this has not dampened the spirits of investors backing early-stage startups. In fact, they are seeing the current situation as a window of opportunity to back new ventures with fresh ideas.





Pivot and Persist: this startup has built AI thermal kiosks for contactless COVID-19 screening





Hyderabad-based healthtech startup Arvi has reinvented itself and developed AI thermal kiosks for COVID-19 screening.





Pivot and Persist: Commercial design startup Flipspaces is helping companies like Google reboot office spaces





As India steps into the Unlock 2.0 phase, commercial design startup Flipspaces has launched REBOOTSPACES, a workplace transformational initiative that centres on social distancing, touch-less automation, and home office solutions.





How cross-border trade in services will help businesses grow in a post-pandemic world





PayPal and YourStory have partnered to organize a series of webinars focused on helping Indian businesses scale operations and leverage this new global opportunity.





Mental health in times of COVID-19: Why India needs to take the issue more seriously





According to the WHO, every one in seven individuals suffer from some form of mental health issue in India. And addressing the lack of awareness, accessibility, and infrastructure associated with mental health is the need of the hour.





Indian MSMEs must hasten tech adoption to beat China in post COVID-19 world





Businesses that are operating effectively with requisite social distancing and contact-free processes will be the ones that will attract the foreign manufacturing business.





Despite COVID-19 outbreak, IIT Delhi breaks record of its previous years' campus placements





According to the officials, over 1,100 offers, including multiple pre-placement ones, were made to the institute's graduating students from various national and international organisations.





AIIMS doctors team up with IIT-Delhi to launch app for patients needing plasma therapy





The app will act as a bridge between patients seeking plasma therapy and are moderately and severely symptomatic and donors who have recovered from COVID-19 and have completed 28 days post-recovery.