Coronavirus updates for July 20

More than 40,000 cases of new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours in India, as the country now has the second-highest rate of new infections, only behind the US. According to reports 21 percent of all cases detected in the country so far have been reported in the past week.





Keeping the rising number of cases in mind, Sikkim has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state from July 21-27. West Bengal has decided to impose a two-day complete lockdown every week. Meanwhile, Goa has decided to lift the lockdown but continues to impose night curfew.





According to the Health Ministry, the fatality rate has dropped further to 2.5 percent nationally.





The imposition of local lockdowns and the rising number of cases are having an impact on the economy. IndiGo has laid off 10 percent of its employees despite it being the only cash-rich airline operating in India. In an interaction with IBM CEO, PM Narendra Modi noted the several challenges and issues faced by employees while working from home and said that the government was working towards building the infrastructure to support the same.









Biocon drug for emergency COVID-19 treatment can put India on global map: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw





As Biocon secures DGCI approval for emergency use of its psoriasis drug in COVID-19 patients, Founder and MD Kiran Majumdar-Shaw says, ‘For the first time, we have an original Made-in-India drug that we will take to the world.’





Pivoting costs to tackle challenging times





From starting a unique unsupervised assets model to being a part of essential services during the COVID-19 lockdown, Vivekananda Hallekere of Bounce shares the startup’s story in this episode of Build & Grow: Money Matters with Shradha Sharma.





Inside Stanford Rebuild: How the B-school is helping entrepreneurs innovate for COVID-19 recovery





Stanford’s Center for Entrepreneurial Studies has launched a programme to help innovators build products for COVID-19 recovery, and solve local, community-specific problems.





Healthtech startup reinvents itself to provide homecare to elders amid COVID-19





Kolkata-based healthtech startup Tribeca Care is a subscription-based specialist platform offering specialised homecare to senior citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





[YS Learn] Here’s how leaders can manage their own stress in times of crisis





While it is important for leaders to manage the stress of their team members, it is also imperative that they manage their own stress for improved productivity, says Sarbvir Singh, CEO of PolicyBazaar.





‘Home has become the epicentre of life’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle





In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of July 13-19 that frame India’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.





Impact of COVID-19 on Blockchain-Based Online Payments





Blockchain-based cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are slowly making a transition from speculative investment instruments to payments. Special attention to payment habits and the financial life cycle as the COVID-19 pandemic leads to more calls for dematerialisation of payments.





Seven Indian pharma players in race to develop COVID-19 vaccine





Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute, Zydus Cadila, Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals, Mynvax, and Biological E are among the domestic pharma firms working on the coronavirus vaccines in India.





Why transferable skills are so relevant in the COVID-19 era





Transferable skills such as leadership, listening, prioritisation, research and analysis, time management, and delegation can help you make a valuable contribution to any team and workplace.