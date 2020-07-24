Coronavirus updates for July 24

While India reported another record high of more than 48,000 new cases, the fatality rate has dropped to 2.38 percent, according to the Health Ministry. According to Worldometer, the number of cases in India breached the 13 lakh-mark.





Nagpur has announced a "Janata Curfew" on July 25 and 26 to stem the spread of the virus. West Bengal is also observing a four-day lockdown, following which there will be no movement of flights carrying passengers. While Uttar Pradesh has also decided to observe lockdown on the weekends, the state has decided to keep liquor shops outside containment zones open.





The Civil Aviation Ministry has capped the domestic airfare for three more months, till November 25. Meanwhile, the Phase-I trials of Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has started with doses given at AIIMS, Delhi. WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan says that the world hasn't yet reached herd immunity and estimated that up to 60 percent of global population would need to have immunity for such an effect.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Fintech unicorn Paytm launches slew of initiatives to help people fight COVID-19





Paytm launched ‘India Fights Corona’ campaign in March to collect funds and distribute hygiene products across the country. It also joined hands with hotels to offer accommodation for healthcare professionals.





Ola Foundation enables over one crore meals to driver-partners’ families





The ‘Drive The Driver’ fund was launched with an aim to provide short-term and long-term assistance to the driver community as they continue to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.





MSMEs should have a crisis management strategy to survive crises like COVID-19, experts say





MSMEs have realised that they need to be armed with a crisis management strategy to face the umpteen challenges in the long-term, to not just survive the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic but other business shocks as well.





[Startup Bharat] How Kanpur-based Crestkiting Retails is helping India fight COVID-19 pandemic





Crestkiting Retails has developed a ‘Space Sanitizer’ device, which uses negative air ionization technology to disinfect and purify indoor air. It releases negative ions, which ionizes the harmful pathogens, making them heavy and deactivating them.





COVID-19: With Rs 861 Cr AUM, this lending platform is looking to revive MSME sector and bridge funding gap





Mumbai-based lending platform U GRO Capital lends to MSMEs through a four-pronged distribution model, and is digitising its lending process in the wake of COVID-19. Formerly known as Chokhani Securities, U GRO is a BSE-listed NBFC established in 1993.





Mentorship, workshops, clinics: how TiE Bangalore helped entrepreneurs thrive through four months of the pandemic





Exactly four months ago, on March 24, India entered a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Life has never been the same since then – but here’s how TiE Bangalore has helped startups cope.





Tea seller in Madurai spends part of his income to feed the needy amid COVID-19 crisis





Despite earning a paltry income himself, Tamilarasan, a tea seller from Alanganallur in Madurai, is giving away a part of it to feed the poor and homeless.





Paytm sees up to 3.5X growth in transactions amid COVID-19 pandemic





Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2020, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company has also seen a growth in the average number of transactions being conducted in a week.