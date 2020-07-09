Coronavirus updates for July 9

With the biggest single-day spike yet, the number of daily coronavirus cases in India has breached the 25,000-mark. This has led to a surge in the country's coronavirus tally which stands at over 780,000, according to Worldometer. The Health Ministry has denied claims of India reaching the community transmission stage.





Many states including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat have reported the highest single-day cases, while cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, and Mysuru have reported a spike. West Bengal has decided to impose a week-long partial lockdown in containment zones to curb the spread of COVID-19. Haryana Police has reported that nearly 47,000 people so far under surveillance have breached the quarantine.





Meanwhile, the Asia Cup cricket tournament has been postponed until June 2021 in view of the pandemic. The process of conducting clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate Covaxin has begun at Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad. As per the latest economic estimates by BofA Securities, India's GDP will contract by 3 percent in FY21.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





How COVID-19 brought out the significance of ecommerce in India





COVID-19 has resulted in more consumers shopping online. Now, it remains to be seen how the ecommerce industry meets the expectations of the ‘new normal’.





Entrepreneurs must be prepared for longer funding cycles: Ashish Sharma, InnoVen Capital





In a conversation with YourStory, Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital, talks about the impact of coronavirus on investments and what the post-COVID-19 world looks like for startups.





5 Indian businesses that pivoted to survive and grow amidst COVID-19 pandemic





For many entrepreneurs, COVID-19 came as a blessing in disguise. These difficult times not only enabled them to pivot their business operations, but also grow their business.





Tribal girl from Tirupur scores 95pc in Class X board examinations amidst COVID-19 pandemic





C Sreedevi, who hails from the Poochukottamparai tribal settlement, studied in a school in Chalakudy, Kerala. The Kerala government arranged a special bus for her to take her exams.





Why bike taxis are the best option for last-mile connectivity during coronavirus





With almost 70 percent of the vehicles on the Indian roads being two-wheelers, it is not difficult for the bike taxi industry to flourish.





Remote working need not affect productivity...Here’s why





With solutions such as providing the right tools for day-to-day functioning and having a strong communications strategy, here’s how you can turn the challenge of remote working into an opportunity.





Lockdown blues: Here’s how to cope with stress and anxiety during the pandemic





If you are worried about how to manage your time and life during the lockdown, check out some coping strategies from Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head (India) JLL, as he shares some of his own experiences.





Uber to provide donors free transport to plasma bank in Delhi





It is also encouraging recovered citizens to support the Delhi chief minister's appeal to come forward and help those in need.