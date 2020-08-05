Airtel inks strategic pact with AWS to offer cloud solutions to businesses

Airtel serves over 2,500 large companies and more than a million emerging businesses with its product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.

By Press Trust of India
5th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
AWS TRAINING PROGRAM

Telecom company Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to offer a suite of cloud solutions to businesses in India.


Airtel serves over 2,500 large companies and more than a million emerging businesses with its product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business.


"The strategic collaboration between Airtel and AWS will offer suite of cloud solutions to drive digital transformation of businesses in India," Harmeen Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head Cloud and Security Business, Bharti Airtel, said at a virtual conference.
Also Read

How startups can scale & automate customer service at minimal cost with tech


The collaboration brings the strength of Amazon Web Services (AWS), leading cloud platform, together with Airtel's reach and expertise in handling network, data centres, security, and cloud as an integrated solution, Mehta added.


Under the partnership, "Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice supported by AWS Professional Services, as well as develop differentiated Airtel Cloud products and capabilities, leveraging AWS services, Airtel's data centre capabilities, and Airtel's network and telecom offerings," a joint statement by the companies said.


Airtel customers are expected to benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities.


"Airtel Cloud will offer customers a range of AWS services, including Windows on AWS, SAP on AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS, database migration, and security and risk governance solutions," the statement said.


In addition, Airtel Cloud will leverage AWS' innovation and transformation services across analytics, data warehousing, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) to help customers adopt new services and migrate to the cloud from legacy infrastructures.


Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services said the collaboration will give customers a single point of contact when dealing with complex migrations or custom-built solutions.


"Airtel has demonstrated a strong commitment to our shared customers, and we look forward to continue working with them to bring innovative solutions to market," Chandok said.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Byju's acquires coding startup Whitehat Jr. for $300M

Sindhu Kashyaap

Toppr, Vedantu, Camp K12 — 5 edtech startups that are helping kids code from the comfort of home

Trisha Medhi

This husband-wife duo’s startup VideoTap has raked in seven US patents in four years

Sindhu Kashyaap

Gin in a bottle: How this Goa-based startup is fomenting the gin revolution in India

Aparajita Saxena
Daily Capsule
Sequoia India makes 3 key hires; How to manage your finances amidst COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Byju's acquires coding startup Whitehat Jr. for $300M

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus updates for August 5

Team YS

Reliance Industries ranked No 2 brand globally after Apple on the FutureBrand Index 2020

Press Trust of India

RBI-compliant WhatsApp Pay to work with banks to build greater financial access for all

Team YS

H-1B visa woes: Nasscom says new US executive order based on misperceptions, misinformation

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Springboard raises $31M in Series B round

Thimmaya Poojary

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Aug 06 2020

Against All Odds Startup Summit

Virtual Platform
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform