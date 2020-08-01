Coronavirus updates for August 1

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Team YS
1st Aug 2020
India hit yet another daily record of more than 57,000 new cases, taking the country's caseload to over 17 lakh, with more than 37,000 deaths reported according to Worldometer.


Karnataka has removed the night curfews and total lockdown on Sundays in accordance with Unlock 3.0 guidelines. After a record single-day spike, Odisha has hiked the penalties for violating COVID-19 guidelines. WHO has appreciated the efforts of Ahmedabad and cited it as a case study for the rest of the country.


The entire city of Danang, Vietnam having a population of 1.1 million will undergo test for COVID-19. The Philippines reported the highest jump in the number of cases on record, as the outbreak spreads across Southeast Asia.


Coronavirus outbreak effects the three states of human life that can be mitigated with blockchain technology



Delivering the ‘personal touch’ virtually: How COVID-19 changed the way we celebrate Raksha Bandhan


As COVID-19 changes our very way of living, festivities are no different. With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, here’s how you can keep the personal touch alive — even in a pandemic.


Engage, elevate: how TiE Silicon Valley helped local entrepreneurs stay the course through four months of the pandemic


Entrepreneurs across the world have been struggling for the past four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the misfortunes, here’s how TiE Silicon Valley has helped local startups thrive.


Assisting people with disabilities; distributing food out of own pockets amidst pandemic – top social stories of the week


This week, SocialStory witnessed the selfless acts of individuals and organisations, extending a helping hand to the disadvantaged and vulnerable, as well as inspiring change in the society.


COVID 19 - My Triumphant Stint towards Regional Infopreneurship


Since COVID-19 stuck the world, the entire economy began to shake. However, there were a few industries that started to boom. Regional content industry was one just strong stand out.

