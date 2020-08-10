Coronavirus updates for August 10

India reported a single-day spike of more than 62,000 coronavirus cases, with the daily death toll crossing 1,000 for the third time. India's new infection rate is now the highest in the world.





Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for COVID-19. The Health Ministry has now designated the quarantine period of doctors and health workers to be treated as "on duty". Chandigarh has recorded the highest surge in cases, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has extended the lockdown in the union territory for another week.





Across the globe, the number of cases have crossed 20 million. According to a consumer behaviour survey conducted by Accenture, COVID-19 is likely to alter consumer behaviour permanently as people feel afraid to step out or try new products.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Learning in the new normal





Lido Learning’s Sahil Sheth talks about the surge in demand in the edtech space due to COVID-19 and the future of education in India.





How retail tech startup SnapBizz scaled its business and clocked Rs 7 Cr revenue amidst COVID-19 pandemic





Retail tech startup SnappBizz uses technology to connect mom-and-pop stores and FMCG companies, and has signed up over 10,000 kiranas. The startup, which clocked Rs 7 crore revenue amidst COVID-19 pandemic, is poised to grow its revenue 3x by 2021.





MSME revenues projected to decline by 20-22 percent because of COVID-19: CRISIL





In an interview with SMBStory, Isha Chaudhary, Director at CRISIL, speaks about the impact of COVID-19 on MSMEs, the worst-affected sectors, and what the road to recovery looks like.





This women-led social initiative raised funds for COVID-19-affected people





Duniya, an outreach venture started by Priyanka Khanna and Hemali Jain, brought together 32 designers and artists to create T-shirts that were sold to raise funds for people affected by COVID-19 and environmental projects.





Pandemic Heroes: This mother-son duo are distributing cooked meals to the needy in Mumbai via their tiffin service





Harsh Mandavia and his mother Heena Mandavia, through their tiffin service in Kandivali, have served over 8,500 homecooked meals to the needy since May.





‘Prepare yourself for the opportunity that is lurking right behind the corner’ - 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle





In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the week of August 3-10 that frame India’s battle with the coronavirus pandemic.





Emerging trends in digital marketing post-COVID-19





With a nearly 100 percent increase in online sales in India, businesses and entrepreneurs now realise that the shift might be more formidable and long-term than they ever thought.





The need for vocational education during COVID-19 pandemic





From the government identifying vocational education as a separate entity to training the manpower, here are a few ways through which vocational education can be strengthened.