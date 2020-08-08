Coronavirus updates for August 8

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Team YS
8th Aug 2020
The number of new COVID-19 cases reached another high of over 60,000, making India's COVID-19 tally in August the highest so far. Many states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka reported the biggest single-day jump in cases.


According to the Indian Medical Association, nearly 200 doctors have succumbed to the outbreak in India so far. The Health Ministry has asked states to test grocery shop workers, vegetable vendors and fruit sellers to stem the spread of the infection. Raising the lack of protective equipment and underpayment, six lakh ASHA workers have gone on a two-day strike.


More than 100 Indian healthcare professionals unite to fight the pandemic and its causes

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


First-hand Experience of Overcoming and Treating COVID-19


Dr Usha Holla a resident doctor, Lokamanya Tilak Municipal College and Hospital, Mumbai shares her first-hand experience of overcoming as well as treating COVID-19 patient's


VCs continue to bet on startups as opportunities open up amidst COVID-19


Funding momentum may have slowed down due to COVID-19, but VCs are still very optimistic about the entrepreneurial energy in the country.


Customer retention and survival during COVID-19, these consumer brands show the way


Consumer brands such as BiryaniByKilo, Isharya, Tinted, EazyDiner, and Sula Vineyards discuss what it means to fight during a crisis like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.


Offline to become hybrid, online to turn mainstream: K-12 education in the post-COVID-19 world


Technology has played a key role in unprecedented times. But once we overcome the coronavirus pandemic, what does the future look like for India’s education system?


These women-led startups closed funding deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic


As the global economy has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak, these women entrepreneurs have successfully closed funding deals to stay afloat and expand their businesses.


Police officers in Kerala double up as teachers for tribal children during lockdown


Police officers from the Vithura police station travel across tough terrains and hills to help children with their education in a tribal hamlet in Kerala.


Marketing Strategies For Small Business That Suffered From Covid-19


Here's new hope for your business to survive during COVID-19 pandemic.


Are India’s entrepreneurs at risk of a worse health crisis than COVID-19?


According to a study by the University of San Francisco, 49 percent of entrepreneurs, especially startup founders, suffered from at least one type of emotional health issue.


Fostering workplace friendships in a work-from-home paradigm


Good camaraderie goes a long way in boosting employee satisfaction, contribution, and commitment to the organisation. It creates a sense of belonging, makes it fun to come to work, and positively impacts employee well-being.


How businesses can understand consumer insights during uncertain times


COVID-19 has caused significant change in consumer behaviour. And to remain relevant, businesses need to recalibrate their understanding of the customer and not rely on pre-COVID-19 data.


Key digitisation strategies for COVID-19-hit businesses


The digital component is set to become the permanent pivot around which companies and businesses will allocate finances, devise sale strategies, and build lasting connect with their customers.


Work from home offers significant opportunity for Indian security product companies


MeitY Secretary Ajay Sawhney said while work from home has enabled organisations to continue working, they also face new vulnerabilities.

