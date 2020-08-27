[Jobs roundup] Work with PayPal-incubated Cashfree with these openings

Y-Combinator backed Cashfree is used by more than 30,000 businesses, including Tencent, Delhivery, Zomato, Cred, Club Factory, and Xiaomi, among others.

By Debolina Biswas
27th Aug 2020
PayPal incubated fintech startup Cashfree was founded in 2015 as a payment gateway by former Amazon employee Akash Sinha and IIT Kharagpur alumni Reeju Datta.


The API banking platform allows businesses send money round-the-clock and instantly to bank accounts, UPI, and cards by integrating them with its product.


Cashfree

Co-founders of Cashfree: Akash Sinha and Reeju Datta

Graduating from Y Combinator, how Cashfree is gearing up to reach Rs 200cr in transaction value


The Y-Combinator backed startup had raised $5.5 million from Smilegate Investments, in 2019. It is also backed by Cabra VC, 9 Yards Capital, George Osborne (former chancellor of the exchequer of the United Kingdom) and Vellayan Subbiah (former managing director of Cholamandalam Investment).


Cashfree's services are currently being used by more than 55,000 businesses for vendor payouts, wage payouts, to build refunds, expense reimbursements, loyalty, and rewards. The fintech startup's client list includes the likes of Tencent, Delhivery, Zomato, Cred, Club Factory, and Xiaomi, among others.


If you are interested in joining the fintech startup, YourStory has curated a list of openings in the company:

Inbound Sales Specialist

Experience required: 2 plus years

The Inbound Sales Specialist will be the primary point of connect for new merchants coming through various inbound lead sources. They should understand all merchant requirements over the phone/email and propose a suitable solution or product based on these requirements. They will also be responsible for performing online demos to merchants.


The ideal candidate should have minimum two plus years of relevant experience in fintech, preferably in online payments or B2B. They should have excellent verbal and written communication, and presentation skills.


For more details, click here.

Senior Software Architect

Experience required: 8 plus years

The Senior Software Architect should be able to work across the complete stack and understand the system completely. The candidate will be responsible for designing and developing robust services in coordination with front-end developers, ensuring the production and development of high-quality and well-tested code.


The candidate should have a bachelor's degree in Computer Science or a related discipline. They should have robust and defensive coding skills using C++, Java, or Golang. Additionally, they should have scripting skills in at least one of the following - Perl , Python, Shell, Bash, or Ruby. Strong knowledge of RDBMS and any other NoSQL database technologies (Cassandra, HBase, MongoDB, Dynamo etc) is an added advantage.


For more details, click here.

Director - Growth Sales

Experience required: 9 to 14 years

As the Director of Growth Sales, the candidate will be required to hire, onboard, support, and lead a team of five to seven business development managers. They will be working with the VP Sales to prioritise the goals for the business unit. Additionally, they should participate in building building the modern payments technology and banking infrastructure.


The ideal candidate should have nine to 14 years of experience, with a minimum of two to three years in sales roles. They should continuously research and remain updated with the industry trends and competition. Additionally, the candidate should be open to travelling across the region.


For more details, click here.

Engineering Manager

Experience required: 8 plus years

Cashfree is looking for Engineering Managers with the ability to lead a group of engineers to outcomes for the product and the business - both on the B2B and the B2C side. The candidate is required to have experience in DevOps techniques and philosophies. They should have experience in scripting languages such as Python, Bash, Shell and Perl.


The ideal candidate should have a BE/BTech/MTech from a premier institute, preferably in Computer Science. They should have one to four years of experience as a manager, having led high value delivering engineering teams.


For more details, click here.

Lead Frontend Developer

Experience required: 7 to 9 years

Cashfree is hiring a lead front-end developer for designing and development of user interfaces and components for single page applications. The Lead Frontend Developer will be responsible for communication on all levels, and for modular and scalable software development. They will also be responsible for tight communication and collaborative work with internal customers.


The candidate should have expert knowledge in JavaScript framework ReactJ. They should have expert knowledge in HTML5 and CSS3. Additionally, the candidate should have excellent written and oral communication skills in English.


For more details, click here.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

