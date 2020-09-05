Actor Suniel Shetty on his new role as an investor; Peyush Bansal's vision for Lenskart

By Team YS|5th Sep 2020
Actor Suniel Shetty talks about his new role as an investor, and what he looks for in startups he invests in.
Actor Suniel Shetty on his investor role

Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty talks about his new role as an investor, and what he looks for in startups he invests in.


Peyush Bansal's vision for Lenskart

Lenskart Founder Peyush Bansal

Bringing joy and 'wow' in customers' and employees' lives is critical, says Peyush

In 2010, Peyush Bansal started eyewear startup Lenskart, which entered the elite unicorn club last year.


Made in India action game FAU-G announced

FAUG

FAU-G game

Serial entrepreneur Vishal Gondal and actor Akshay Kumar have announced FAU-G, a homegrown action-adventure game.


Industry sees opportunity for Made in India apps

PUBG Mobile app

All stakeholders of the gaming industry agree that the PUBG ban is an opportunity for other battle royale games.


Empowering women to reach leadership positions

Anuranjita Kumar

Anuranjita Kumar - Founder of Women in Technlogy (WiT) forum

Anuranjita Kumar started WiT to help increase the number of women professionals in STEM by offering them the right training.


From investment banking to jewellery designing

Aditi Amin, jewellery designer

Being a creative person Aditi found her jewellery designing to channelise her creative energies.

Aditi Amin was an investment banker in the US before she returned to India and started her fashion jewellery startup in 2012.


Creating eco-friendly tableware with pine needles

Vasshin Composites

Abhinav Talwar and Maithri V, Founders, Vasshin Composites.

Vasshin Composites blends pine needles with polymers, metals, and minerals to manufacture eco-friendly, anti-microbial tableware.


Building a Rs 1,106 Cr IT services company

cybage team

Aerial shot of the Cybage team

Pune-based Cybage Software is an IT consulting and services organisation, which specialises in outsourced product engineering.


Daily Capsule
