Actor Suniel Shetty on his new role as an investor; Peyush Bansal's vision for Lenskart
Actor Suniel Shetty on his investor role
Actor Suniel Shetty talks about his new role as an investor, and what he looks for in startups he invests in.
Peyush Bansal's vision for Lenskart
In 2010, Peyush Bansal started eyewear startup Lenskart, which entered the elite unicorn club last year.
Made in India action game FAU-G announced
Serial entrepreneur Vishal Gondal and actor Akshay Kumar have announced FAU-G, a homegrown action-adventure game.
Industry sees opportunity for Made in India apps
All stakeholders of the gaming industry agree that the PUBG ban is an opportunity for other battle royale games.
Empowering women to reach leadership positions
Anuranjita Kumar started WiT to help increase the number of women professionals in STEM by offering them the right training.
From investment banking to jewellery designing
Aditi Amin was an investment banker in the US before she returned to India and started her fashion jewellery startup in 2012.
Creating eco-friendly tableware with pine needles
Vasshin Composites blends pine needles with polymers, metals, and minerals to manufacture eco-friendly, anti-microbial tableware.
Building a Rs 1,106 Cr IT services company
Pune-based Cybage Software is an IT consulting and services organisation, which specialises in outsourced product engineering.
