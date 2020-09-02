The techie behind Facebook's app monetisation; VC appetite for India continues

COVID-19 changed the way VCs operate. Most investors hit the pause button, but a few continue to bet on the India story.





Kaushik Subramanian built Facebook's in-app bidding platform that revolutionised app monetisation for developers.





Colonel Prakash Tewari, and Kshitij Tewari

SportVolt switched to manufacturing PPE kits and has sold over one lakh kits with its focus on becoming a Made in India brand.





Author Robert Bruce Shaw highlights how cutting-edge companies like Pixar, Airbnb, Netflix, and Alibaba build great teams.









Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo had last raised venture funding of $45 million in October 2019 in Series D round





Mitali Singh and Suchali Jain

Suchali’s Artisans Bakehouse specialises in sourdough loaves of bread that are known for having numerous health benefits.





Some stories of young entrepreneurs and changemakers who demonstrate that age is no bar for fulfilling one’s dreams.





Anushree Aggarwal in Murtizapur district, Maharashtra

Anushree Aggarwal, founder of non-profit Vigyanit Foundation is helping women in rural India become self-reliant.





