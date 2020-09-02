The techie behind Facebook's app monetisation; VC appetite for India continues

COVID-19 changed the way VCs operate. Most investors hit the pause button, but a few continue to bet on the India story.

By Team YS
2nd Sep 2020
VC appetite for India continues

vc fund

COVID-19 changed the way VCs operate. Most investors hit the pause button, but a few continue to bet on the India story.


The techie behind Facebook's app monetisation

Kaushik Facebook

Kaushik Subramanian built Facebook's in-app bidding platform that revolutionised app monetisation for developers.


The sports startup making PPE kits

sportvolt

Colonel Prakash Tewari, and Kshitij Tewari

SportVolt switched to manufacturing PPE kits and has sold over one lakh kits with its focus on becoming a Made in India brand.


The key to building great teams

shutter

Image credit: Shutterstock

Author Robert Bruce Shaw highlights how cutting-edge companies like Pixar, Airbnb, Netflix, and Alibaba build great teams.


Dunzo raises $28M in Series E round

Dunzo


Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo had last raised venture funding of $45 million in October 2019 in Series D round


Baking the best bread loaves

Suchali's Bakehouse

Mitali Singh and Suchali Jain

Suchali’s Artisans Bakehouse specialises in sourdough loaves of bread that are known for having numerous health benefits.


Young entrepreneurs changing the world

Namya Joshi

Some stories of young entrepreneurs and changemakers who demonstrate that age is no bar for fulfilling one’s dreams.


Meet 17-year-old changemaker Anushree Aggarwal

Vigyanit Foundation

Anushree Aggarwal in Murtizapur district, Maharashtra

Anushree Aggarwal, founder of non-profit Vigyanit Foundation is helping women in rural India become self-reliant.


