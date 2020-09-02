The techie behind Facebook's app monetisation; VC appetite for India continues
COVID-19 changed the way VCs operate. Most investors hit the pause button, but a few continue to bet on the India story.
The techie behind Facebook's app monetisation
Kaushik Subramanian built Facebook's in-app bidding platform that revolutionised app monetisation for developers.
The sports startup making PPE kits
SportVolt switched to manufacturing PPE kits and has sold over one lakh kits with its focus on becoming a Made in India brand.
The key to building great teams
Author Robert Bruce Shaw highlights how cutting-edge companies like Pixar, Airbnb, Netflix, and Alibaba build great teams.
Dunzo raises $28M in Series E round
Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo had last raised venture funding of $45 million in October 2019 in Series D round
Baking the best bread loaves
Suchali’s Artisans Bakehouse specialises in sourdough loaves of bread that are known for having numerous health benefits.
Young entrepreneurs changing the world
Some stories of young entrepreneurs and changemakers who demonstrate that age is no bar for fulfilling one’s dreams.
Meet 17-year-old changemaker Anushree Aggarwal
Anushree Aggarwal, founder of non-profit Vigyanit Foundation is helping women in rural India become self-reliant.
