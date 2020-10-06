Government of India launches website to enable startup discovery in India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade on Tuesday launched an online discovery platform called 'Startup India Showcase' to spread awareness about and capture the details of some of India's most promising startups.

The website will include startups from across sectors such as fintech, enterprise tech, social impact, healthtech, and edtech, among others, it said.

The startups mentioned on the website will be handpicked by ecosystem stakeholders and experts, and will go through multiple screening and evaluation rounds, DPIIT said.

The website will also feature companies that have won national competitions, are successful sellers on the Government e-Marketplace portal, are solving critical problems, and have shown exceptional innovation in their sectors.

Each startup will have its own profile page on the Startup India Showcase website, with a detailed pitch about its product and innovation, along with video and PDF links. The platform will also serve as an online networking portal, where founders' LinkedIn and Twitter pages will be mentioned.

Startup founders and other ecosystem stakeholders will be able to get in touch with each other directly over the portal too.

The DPIIT said its aim is to make the website a repository of startups that have proved their capabilities. The listed firms will also be considered by the government and corporate buyers as potential suppliers of goods or services.

Earlier today, the department, along with the Government of India, awarded and recognised several startups such as ﻿Bounce﻿, ﻿Organic Mandya﻿, ﻿GovJobAdda﻿, ﻿BharatPe﻿, ﻿Highway delite﻿, ﻿Fresh Rooms﻿, and ﻿Skyroot Aerospace﻿, among others, for building innovative products, generating employment, and helping the country take a step towards 'Aatmanirbhar' India, along with having measurable social impact on users and the startup ecosystem.

More than 1,600 startups took part in the National Startup Awards 2020 competition, across 12 sectors and 35 categories.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Real Estate Accelerator Program won in the top accelerator category, while Chennai-based ﻿Villgro﻿ won the top incubator award.

