[Jobs Roundup] Contribute to the growing India data science market with these job openings

Increased digitisation has led to large sets of data collection and analysis, also known as big data, in order to develop innovative solutions. While analysing chunks of data can sound scary for some of us, it provides job opportunities for data scientists and analysts for whom data is their ambition and passion.





According to a study conducted by edtech startup Great Learning, over 93,500 data science related job opportunities were vacant in India at the end of August 2020. The report also revealed that the industry recorded a spike in demand for mid-senior level data professionals.





“Professionals with more than seven years of experience commanded the highest proportion of jobs with a share of 14.9 percent in August 2020 — up from 12.5 percent in January 2020, while demand for those with 10 to 15 years of experience increased to 11 percent in August 2020 from 8.6 percent in January 2020. The demand for those with over 15 years of experience also witnessed a leap to 4.9 percent in August 2020 from 2.8 percent in January 2020,” the report said.

So if you are a data enthusiast and/or have years of experience in analysing data sets and helping the ecosystem find solutions, YourStory has curated a list of job openings for you.

Data Scientist

Amazon

Experience needed: Over 5 years





Ecommerce giant Amazon is looking for experienced data scientist to work from its Hyderabad-based office. The company is seeking for a professional who will be responsible for working with the data engineers team and help design and implement machine learning applications and solutions. The applicant will be expected to design and implement large distributed data warehousing and reporting solutions which need to be integrated with business intelligence tools.





Candidates with a Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Machine Learning, or related field are encouraged for applying for this position. The applicant should also have experience in software development of large-scale data infrastructure and distributed systems, data extraction, transformation, statistical analysis, data modeling, data mining etc.





Principal Data Scientist

Unacademy

Experience needed: 8-10 years





Bengaluru-based edtech startup Unacademy is looking for someone to research and implement machine learning techniques to improve online learning experience. The applicant will also be responsible for mentoring the data sciences team and work with teams across various domains, including recommendations, personalisation, search, content generation, and sales optimisation, among others.





The startup is seeking candidates experienced in statistics, machine learning and artificial intelligence. It is also preferable for the candidate to have led a team of data scientists and machine learning engineers on solving a range of problems such as image processing, natural language processing, and recommender systems among others.





Principal Data Scientist

Walmart Global Tech India

Experience needed: 15+ years





Walmart Global Tech India, responsible for developing innovative solutions for operation of retail giant Walmart is looking for data scientist professionals who will be working from Karnataka. The applicant will be responsible for improving data science and machine learning initiatives by following industry best practices and extending the state-of-the-art in data science research. According to the company, they will be involved in leading a team of data scientists and machine learning engineers to develop, implement, and test scalable solutions for the marketing intelligence domain.





The applicant is expected to have experience in machine learning models such as Data/Text Mining, NLP, Decision Trees, Adaptive Decision Algorithms; statistical learning models including Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics, Parametric and Non-parametric models, Regression, Time Series; and big data such as identifying trends, patterns, and outliers in large volumes of data.





Data and Applied Scientist

Microsoft

Experience needed: 4+ years





Microsoft is looking to build a new team of data scientists and engineers at Hyderabad to work towards using advanced analytics to inform decision-making, drive product performance and maximise business impact through the power of ML/AI.





The candidate will be responsible for building and delivering business intelligence through data for next generation of Windows devices such as Surface Hubs and Windows 10X Dual Screen Devices. Candidates with relevant experience in SCOPE/COSMOS or U-SQL/ADL or other data analysis technologies (such as Hadoop, Pig, Hive, Spark, Oozie) can apply for this position.





Senior Data Scientist

Delhivery

Experience needed: 3 years





Gurugram-based Delhivery is looking for someone to drive cybersecurity programmes including application security, cloud security, implementation of applicable data protection regulations, in collaboration with cross-functional teams.





The applicant will be responsible for implementing advanced statistics and machine learning algorithms on large-scale multidimensional data, and generate actionable insights to help drive operations and develop strategies for the logistics startup. They will also need to use ML and analytical techniques to develop scalable solutions for business problems.





Applicants with BTech, MS, PhD or equivalent degrees in Computer Science, Mathematics, Operational Research, Statistics or Natural Sciences are encouraged to apply for the position.





