Ola to set up new tech centre in Pune, hire 1,000 engineers: Sources

By Press Trust of India|19th Oct 2020
According to sources close to the development, the tech centre in Pune will be the second such centre for the company in India after Bengaluru, and will cater to global and local solutions for all businesses of Ola across the group.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ride hailing platform Ola plans to set up a new technology centre in Pune and hire about 1,000 engineers over the next few years, sources said.

According to sources close to the development, the tech centre in Pune will be the second such centre for the company in India after Bengaluru, and will cater to global and local solutions for all businesses of Ola across the group.

When contacted, an Ola spokesperson confirmed the development but declined to offer more details.


One of the persons privy to the development said the Pune facility - which will be operational by the end of this quarter - will help create jobs for 1,000 skilled technology professionals over the next three years.


In June last year, Ola had opened an Advanced Technology Centre in San Francisco Bay Area to accelerate its work across electric and connected vehicles.


Pune is well-known for its tech talent and IT infrastructure, making it a favoured destination for many tech-led companies like Ola.


Ola has over 4,000 employees with about 1,500 of them in engineering roles.

Ola

ALSO READ

Uber to hire 140 engineers in India for expanding tech, product teams

Ola's rival Uber also recently announced strengthening its engineering team in India. It has roped in Amazon veteran Manikandan Thangarathnam as senior director to lead all rider and platform engineering teams in Bengaluru.


Besides, the US-based company also plans to hire 85 more engineers in India in addition to its previous announcement of adding 140 engineers in the country.


Uber had said its overarching vision is to strengthen its tech capabilities, as it positions India as a technology hub, building and innovating for the world.


These hirings come just months after both Ola and Uber had announced job cuts after their business was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, Uber had announced laying off about 600 employees in India - about a quarter of its staff in the country, while Ola let go off 1,400 staff from its rides, financial services and food businesses.

With gradual unlocking of cities and businesses (following nearly two months of lockdown), businesses are now returning to normalcy.


The two ride hailing companies have announced a number of steps - including regular sanitisation of vehicles and mandatory wearing of masks by driver partners and riders - to ensure safety during rides.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

HomeLane elevates Tanuj Choudhry as its Co-founder and COO

Apurva P

This fintech startup by IIT Roorkee alum is giving teenagers financial freedom responsibly

Thimmaya Poojary

How bootstrapped startup Brown Living is building sustainable ecommerce for a green future

Sindhu Kashyaap

Role of a product manager

Hitesh Khatpalani
Daily Capsule
From the future of mobility to tech innovations: what to look forward to at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

HomeLane elevates Tanuj Choudhry as its Co-founder and COO

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji invests in celebrity engagement platform Tring

Rashi Varshney

Role of a product manager

Hitesh Khatpalani

[Funding alert] Ultraviolette Automotive raises from GoFrugal Technologies as part of ongoing Series B round

Trisha Medhi

This Benglauru-based startup is enabling businesses to grow by specialising in all things data

Team YS

[Funding alert] Quiz-based learning platform Genius Teacher raises $2M from Indian and US investors

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

20

Oct

Eureka! - Asia's largest business model competition

IIT Bombay

View Details

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details