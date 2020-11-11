Competition Commission clears Google buying 7.7 pc stake in Jio

By Press Trust of India|11th Nov 2020
In July, it was announced that Google has agreed to invest Rs 33,737 crore to buy a 7.7 percent stake in the Reliance Industries' technology venture.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved internet major Google's proposed purchase of 7.73 percent stake in Jio Platforms.


In July, it was announced that Google has agreed to invest Rs 33,737 crore to buy a 7.7 percent stake in the Reliance Industries' technology venture.

"Commission approves acquisition of 7.73 percent equity share capital of Jio Platforms by Google," the watchdog said in a tweet.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the CCI, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices across sectors.


Earlier this week, CCI ordered a detailed probe against internet giant Google for alleged unfair business practices with respect to Google Pay as well as Google Play's payment system.


Google Pay is a popular digital payments platform while Google Play is the app store on its Android ecosystem.

"... the Commission is of the prima facie view that the Opposite Parties have contravened various provisions of Section 4 of the Act... These aspects warrant a detailed investigation," it said in a 39-page order.

The watchdog has ordered a detailed probe by its Director General (DG), which is the investigation arm, for alleged anti-competitive practices with respect to Google Pay.

Google Pay

ALSO READ

Google comes under CCI lens again; regulator orders probe into payments system, GPay

Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant market position.


The Commission is of the prima facie view that the market for apps facilitating payment through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) appears to be a distinct relevant market for the assessment of allegations in the present matter, the order said.


According to the regulator, it is of "the prima facie view that said conduct of Google amounts to imposition of unfair and discriminatory condition, denial of market access for competing apps of Google Pay and leveraging on the part of Google, in terms of different provisions of Section 4(2) of the Act."


Indian app developers have been voicing concerns over Google's move to charge 30 percent commission on paid apps and In-App Purchases (IAPs). Many such developers have said that Google cannot force domestic app developers/owners to sell digital services by compulsory use of its billing system.

"We are pleased that the CCI has rejected several claims made by the anonymous complainant," a Google spokesperson said in a late evening statement.

On the remaining concerns, the spokesperson said it was confident that the CCI will find that GPay operates in an extremely competitive environment, and owes its success to its ability to offer consumers a simple and secure payments experience.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This footwear seller went from being cash-strapped during the lockdown to earning 1.2 cr during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

Team YS

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath debut on Forbes India Rich List; Byju, Sridhar Vembu gain wealth

Sohini Mitter

How Lenovo’s end-to-end IT management services enable businesses to focus on what they do best

Team YS

10 things you need to do to make your work-from-home experience healthy and productive

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Entrepreneurship lessons from Ashish Hemrajani; Amazon Prime Video enters sports streaming in India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sputnik V vaccine 92pc effective on COVID-19: Russia institute

Press Trust of India

Online used car marketplace CARS24 to buyback ESOPs worth Rs 35 Cr

Press Trust of India

This footwear seller went from being cash-strapped during the lockdown to earning 1.2 cr during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale

Team YS

[TechSparks 2020] Robust tech and architecture helps Zoom support over 3 trillion meeting minutes in a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: These 5 Bollywood celebrities have invested in startups in 2020

Trisha Medhi

What value does a CFO bring to your company? Amazon India’s Raghav Rao breaks it down

Vani Kola

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter