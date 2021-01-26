ECI launched digital voter identity cards e-EPIC; online digital radio to raise voter awareness

On the occasion of National Voters’ Day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) rolled out its digital voter identity cards e-EPIC on January 25. According to the official statement, users will be able to download the digital version of the elector photo identity cards on their mobile phone or in a self-printable form on the computer from the Voter Helpline mobile app or the official website.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, launched the digital initiative by presenting five new voters with their new digital identity cards.

“While only newly enrolled electors with a unique mobile number during SSR 2021 can download e-EPIC from 25th January to 31st January 2021 – this facility will be extended to all other electors from 1st February 2021 onwards,” the official statement stated.

To make India a digital country, this move will now make Voter ID cards available online similar to other documents, including ﻿aadhaar﻿ card, PAN card, and driving licence.

Image Credit: Press Information Bureau

According to the ECI official website, this initiative will ensure a faster mode of obtaining the ID cards. The commission also reassured that the online version will be equally valid as an identification.

Voters need to register or log into the official voter portal and download the e-EPIC form. Users need to enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number and verify it with the OTP. Following this, users will be able to download their ID cards in PDF format.

With the National Voters’ Day event themed around “Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe, and Informed,” ECI also introduced its 'Radio Hello Voters' — a 24x7 online digital radio service to stream voter awareness programmes.

“Radio Hello Voters has been envisaged to provide information on electoral processes through songs, drama, discussions, podcasts, and parodies, among others in Hindi, English, and different regional languages from all over the country,” ECI said in a statement.