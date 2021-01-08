Fintech trends that will shape the industry in 2021; The startup putting horticulture farming on autopilot

By Team YS|8th Jan 2021
COVID-19 was a tailwind for the fintech sector in 2020. And, 2021 is expected to be another great year, but with more innovation in play.
Fintech trends to watch out for in 2021

fintech trends

COVID-19 was a tailwind for the fintech sector in 2020. And, 2021 is expected to be another great year, but with more innovation in play.


Putting horticulture farming on autopilot

Fasal IoT

Fasal uses AI, IoT, and analytics to remove the guesswork from farming, enabling horticulture farmers to manage their crops remotely.


Elon Musk to be world's next richest man

Yourstory

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has added $150 billion to his fortune in the last year. He is now within striking distance of the 'world's richest person' tag.


An ecommerce startup for Indian brands

SB maneraa

Shabna and Shaiba Salam launched fashion ecommerce platform Maneraa in 2019, that aims to promote small, unbranded fashion retailers.


The rise of content platform OnlyFans

OnlyFans

OnlyFans is emerging from being a niche, under-the-radar outfit into a mainstream phenomenon in the global content creation arena.


How to ace communications at workplace

women entrepreneurs

Jenny Sarang and Shammi Pant, co-founders of myjen.ai

Founded by Jenny Sarang and Shammi Pant, myJen.ai, leverages AI to offer executive corporate communications to B2B and B2C customers.


Krishna Kumar on why he launched CropIn

CropIn Founder, Krishna Kumar

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, CropIn Founder talks about starting up and using tech to disrupt the Indian agritech space.


Ranu Vohra on the future of Indian startups

Avendus Co-founder Ranu Vohra

Avendus Co-founder Ranu Vohra believes the next five years for Indian startups are going to 'much larger'.

The next five years for Indian startups are going to be ‘much larger,’ says Avendus’ Co-founder and Vice-Chairman, Ranu Vohra.


