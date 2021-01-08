Fintech trends that will shape the industry in 2021; The startup putting horticulture farming on autopilot

COVID-19 was a tailwind for the fintech sector in 2020. And, 2021 is expected to be another great year, but with more innovation in play.





Fasal uses AI, IoT, and analytics to remove the guesswork from farming, enabling horticulture farmers to manage their crops remotely.





Elon Musk has added $150 billion to his fortune in the last year. He is now within striking distance of the 'world's richest person' tag.





Shabna and Shaiba Salam launched fashion ecommerce platform Maneraa in 2019, that aims to promote small, unbranded fashion retailers.





OnlyFans is emerging from being a niche, under-the-radar outfit into a mainstream phenomenon in the global content creation arena.





Founded by Jenny Sarang and Shammi Pant, myJen.ai, leverages AI to offer executive corporate communications to B2B and B2C customers.





In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, CropIn Founder talks about starting up and using tech to disrupt the Indian agritech space.





The next five years for Indian startups are going to be ‘much larger,’ says Avendus’ Co-founder and Vice-Chairman, Ranu Vohra.





